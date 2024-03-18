loading…

Many mercenaries from various countries joined the Ukrainian war. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – The news about Indonesian citizens (WNI) becoming mercenaries in Ukraine is becoming a hot topic of conversation. Not only for the general public, but also stakeholders.

The Russo-Ukrainian War is still ongoing today. Not only are the militaries of the two countries involved, the course of the war is also said to have involved mercenaries from other countries.

Recently, there were 10 Indonesian citizens (WNI) who were reported to have participated as mercenaries in the Russo-Ukrainian War. Although the truth cannot be confirmed, this news immediately received attention from the general public.

The following are a number of facts that are currently known regarding the news that Indonesian citizens became mercenaries in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Facts about Indonesian Citizens Becoming Soldiers in the Ukrainian War

1. Delivered by Russia

The news about Indonesian citizens becoming mercenaries in the Ukrainian war was conveyed by Russia. Through the Ministry of Defense, Russia previously noted that since February 2022 there were around 13,387 foreign mercenaries who had entered Ukraine.

In the data released, Moscow included Poland as the largest contributor of mercenaries, namely around 2,690. Meanwhile others came from countries such as Georgia, the United States, Canada, England and Indonesia.

Through this data, it is known that there are 10 Indonesian citizens registered in it. Of the ten people, 4 of them are said to have died.

2. Response from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

After news emerged that Indonesian citizens were mercenaries in Ukraine, the Indonesian government opened its voice. The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) said that the Russian report regarding 10 Indonesian citizens who were mercenaries needed to be investigated further.

Quoting Antara, Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal also advised the media crew to confirm the correctness of the data directly to the Russian side. The goal is so that the truth of the data can be more clearly known.

“Please ask Russia about the data they have,” he said as quoted Monday, (18/3/2024).

3. Responded by the Ukrainian Ambassador

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia, Vasyl Hamianin, also commented on the news that Indonesian citizens were suspected of being mercenaries. According to him, the data from Russia needs to be asked for evidence and facts.

Furthermore, Vasyl also said that Russia likes to tell lies. Therefore, he views Russia’s statement as potentially just propaganda.