AstraDoc – Journey into the cinema of reality is the Arci Movie exhibition which will welcome two exceptional guests on 22 March. Giovanni Piperno, the director, and Luciana Castellina, the protagonist, will in fact be present at the screening of the film 16 Millimetri alla revolution at the Cinema Astra in Naples. Together with Antonella Di Nocera, guests will speak in the room in Via Mezzocannone 109 at 8.30 pm.

16 millimeters to the revolution is the latest film directed by Giovanni Piperno, produced by the Audiovisual Archive of the Workers’ and Democratic Movement, with the collaboration of Rai Teche and with the contribution of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

Through the images collected between the 1950s and 1980s for the PCI, Italian Communist Party, and the story of Luciana Castellina, historic party leader and founder of the newspaper Il Manifesto, the director questions the fate of the political group. What remains of that ferment today? What is left of that commitment? What happened to that identity and solidarity, as well as that way of doing politics?

An example of historiography by image or visual anthropology, thanks to Giovanni Piperno it is possible to retrace that somewhat nostalgic path of an entire political generation and of a militant experimental cinema. As the maestro Cesare Zavattini claims in the same film, “a cinema of many for many”.

Luciana Castellina, journalist, writer and political parliamentarian. Born in 1929, she has been active in the Italian Communist Party since her youth. She is committed and active, she has been the protagonist of protest actions. Expelled from the PCI in 1970 after the publication of some of her articles on the Prague Spring, she was first elected on the lists of Proletarian Democracy and then returned to the PCI again and later to Rifondazione Comunista, Sinistra Ecologia e Libertà and finally Sinistra Italiana. In 2014 you were elected president of the Agency to promote Italian cinema abroad. In 2015 you were a candidate for the President of the Republic.

Giovanni Piperno, photographer and director of many documentaries such as Un tea on the set (co-directed with Laura Muscardin), Interview with my mother, Mario’s film and The Explosion, winner of the Turin Festival in 2003. He also participated in the Locarno Film Festival in 2008 with CIMAP! and at Torino Film in 2010 with a film about the Agnelli family, The Missing Piece.

In 2012 he took part in the Venice Film Festival with Le cose belle, co-directed with Agostino Ferrente, where he won numerous awards. In 2015, he participated with Quasi ero at the Rome Film Festival, which won the Nastro d’Argento in 2016. Since 2017 he has been director of the Perugia Social Film Festival and since 2020 he has taught documentary direction at the Gian Maria Volontè School. In March 2023 his latest film Cipria was released in cinemas.

In collaboration with the University of Naples Federico II, Coinor and Parallelo 41 Produzioni, Arci Movie curated the AstraDoc review.

16 millimeters to the revolution, on March 22nd at 8.30 pm at the Cinema Academy Astra in via Mezzocannone 109. Entrance ticket 5 euros, 4 euros for Arci members. www.arcimovie.it.