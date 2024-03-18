loading…

Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud is one of the Muslim billionaires in the world. Photo/Reuters

JAKARTA – It is often said that money knows no religion. This is true because the world has super rich people in every religion. Meanwhile, Islam is the second most popular religion in the world. Many of his followers are very rich.

All of these individuals have achieved extraordinary financial prosperity through hard work, determination, and an entrepreneurial spirit. They made their country and religion proud.

10 Richest Muslim Billionaires in the World

1. Pangeran Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud



Photo/Reuters

Age 68

Nationality of Saudi Arabia

CEO Kingdom Holding Company

Net Worth USD26.1 Billion

According to Edudwar, Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud is a member of the Saudi Arabian royal family. By far, he is the richest Muslim in the world. He inherited a large amount of money. However, most of his wealth comes from his 95% stake in Kingdom Holding Company.

This company has investments in the hospitality, tourism, financial services, mass media, agriculture, retail, technology, petrochemical, aviation and real estate sectors.

Gulf Business included him in the 100 most influential Arabs from 2013 to 2021.

2. Where is Dangote?



Photo/Reuters