— What do you buy at the bakery? Fingers go up as Denise Luckenaer asks a question to the kids sitting around her at the table. The children look at her expectantly. She lets them all take turns. “Bread.” “Cake.” “Macarons.” “Croissant.” “Donut”. “Muesli.” “Very good,” she says, clutching an open picture book of a bakery to her chest. She turns the page. “Do you know what it’s called? Kiosk. What are you buying there? “Newspapers,” the little boy shouts excitedly. The rest join. “My father has a lot of newspapers.” “My father has a lot of books.” Next comes a photo of a toy store. “Do you see this horse?” says Luckenaer. “It may fluctuate. How does is called? The girl hesitates. – Garbage horse? “It’s almost called a rocking horse.”

It’s Wednesday morning, the weekly moment when Luckenaer visits Anne Frank Montessori School No. 6 with a colleague. They work for Dutchclub, an organization hired by a school in Amsterdam’s Rivierenbuurt to support language education for children who don’t speak Dutch at home. Luckenaer and her colleague play games and sing songs with them. In this way, children not only expand their vocabulary, but also gain confidence in speaking Dutch. Teachers work on this every day, but due to a shortage of teachers, outside help is needed.

The student population of primary schools in major cities such as Amsterdam, Eindhoven, The Hague and Leiden has changed radically in recent years. Especially in the lower grades there are more and more child migrants, highly educated people between the ages of twenty and thirty who came to the Netherlands to work. New arrivals are increasingly choosing to send their children to a Dutch school instead of an international one, even if they do not speak Dutch at home.

Desired migrants

Migrant workers contributing to the knowledge economy are important for the Netherlands, according to the government’s Commission on Demographic Development 2050, which presented its report in January. But it is “not self-evident” that these “welcome migrants” also want to come to the Netherlands. “The opportunity to settle and participate in Dutch society is important.”

That migrants consider this knowledge important is also evident from a 2018 study commissioned by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. Research agency Decisio asked members of this group about the accessibility of Dutch education. That year (the ministry does not have more recent data) nationally, 41 percent of knowledge migrants sent their children to a Dutch primary school. The main reason was that they wanted the school to be close to home so their children would have friends in the area. They planned to stay in the Netherlands for a long time and wanted to integrate their children. Some chose the Dutch school out of necessity. There were no places left at an international school in the region, or parents felt the cost of tuition was too high.

Amsterdam has money for intensive Dutch language training for new students, but demand outstrips capacity.

Alex Zito (40 years old) is a textbook example of a knowledge migrant who deliberately chose a Dutch education. He moved to Amsterdam from the US with his wife in 2015. They both found work in an international company: he at a technology startup, and she at an advertising agency. “We’d like to stay here for a long time,” he says, “we love everything the city has to offer and think it’s a great place to raise children.”

Their son is in third grade at Theo Thijssen School in Jordaan. “When he was born, we enrolled him in a Dutch kindergarten so that he could then go to a Dutch school. He now speaks Dutch fluently. We thought about an international school, but children there often quickly go abroad. We didn’t think it would be good if he had to say goodbye every time. Moreover, the quality of Dutch education is excellent. Our son gets a little help with his Dutch, but he doesn’t feel like an outsider.”

The parents themselves have not spoken Dutch for eight years. “We’re frustratingly behind,” says Zito, “but at work everyone speaks English and we mostly have expat friends. In addition, we were advised to speak English to our children at home so that they become bilingual. So you will never be able to learn Dutch. But we really want it.”

Sudas

The internationalization of primary education is particularly noticeable in the southern and central districts of Amsterdam. There, 26 and 23 percent of students, respectively, have at least one parent born in another European country. This is stated in the document on primary education of the state of Amsterdam, which was recently published by the municipality. In addition, many children have parents from America, Oceania or Asia. Children of Turkish, Moroccan, Surinamese or African descent are a minority.

Gabriel Massen, policy director of the school board for public education in Amstel (OOadA), has been working on the internationalization of primary education since 2015. That same year he became temporary director of the Merkelbach School in the Buitenfeldert district. “The number of students there has been declining for a number of years because Amsterdam residents moved to other municipalities,” he says. When he started, the school had fewer than 150 students. “Everything changed because our school became increasingly oriented towards foreign parents who came to work at Zuidas. They were looking for a school close to home or work.”

Students learn to tell time and take learning materials from the box.

An additional boost for the school was the emergence of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which moved from London to Amsterdam due to Brexit. About seven hundred employees moved. Currently there are about 250 children studying at the Merkelbach school.

Other schools in the area have also begun to notice their student populations changing. In 2019, nearly 80 percent of Zuidas residents were highly educated migrants from the West. In some schools there are now more children of knowledge migrants in primary school than Dutch children. This was not an easy task for teachers. The school board to which Merkelbach’s school belonged, Stichting Openbaar Onderwijs aan de Amstel (OOadA), asked Maassen to develop a joint internationalization policy for the 22 affiliated schools.

“Suitable Education”

He first determined which students he was talking about: children whose one or two parents were not born and raised in the Netherlands, who do not speak Dutch when entering school, who have lived in Amsterdam for less than two years and whose parents are not emigrants. who want to live in the city permanently or at least until they graduate from primary school. “We are not talking about immigrant children, but about children from other countries,” says Maassen.

In 2019, they made up about 14 percent of students in OOadA schools. That figure has now risen to 22 percent, and that growth will continue in the coming years, Massen expects, since 31 percent of lower secondary education is already made up of international students. To train these newcomers, the board organized a Dutch as a second language course for teachers and an English course to support communication with parents.

Massen: “We view the language education we provide to these students as a form of appropriate education, just as we offer it to children who need additional support or challenges in other subjects.” But for this target group, schools do not receive much additional money from the ministry. “We’re not getting funds that go to schools where a lot of parents are socioeconomically disadvantaged. There is only an agreement for children who have been in the Netherlands for less than a year. Apparently the idea is that children of highly educated foreign nationals do not need extra help, even if Dutch is not spoken at home.”

The municipality of Amsterdam is funding beginner classes where children spend a year intensively learning Dutch, but there is not enough capacity to meet demand. Therefore, the school council will soon open its own language school.

Buddy

The Sixth Anne Frank Montessori School pays the Dutch club partly from its own funds. “The ministry’s subsidy for newcomers does not cover the costs, since I also allow children who have been in the Netherlands for more than a year to participate,” says school director Katja Rakic. “They need lessons just as much if they don’t speak Dutch at home.” Its international students mainly come from the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the USA.

Rakic ​​also has parents who do not speak Dutch. “My parents were guest workers, and we spoke Serbo-Croatian at home,” she says. “When I went to school, it was my first exposure to the Dutch language. So I know what it’s like to not master a language right away.” She says Montessori education is ideal for children who do not yet speak Dutch. “It all starts very motorically and tactilely: if you need to learn the letter A, we first feel this letter together, and then I say A. Then we do exercises with it. Place the letter A on your head. Put the letter “A” behind your back.”

“Buddy” can show expat parents the ropes: what about Sinterklaas?

How this works in practice can be seen in the example of a kindergarten where eleven out of nineteen children are of international origin. The group sits on the floor near a rug with letters. They take plastic animals and objects out of the box and place them one at a time on one of the letters while they say the words. The apple belongs to the letter A, the fish to the letter V.

Sometimes they speak to each other in their native language. This is allowed, Rakic ​​says. “When a new child registers, we check if they can be placed in a class with another child with the same language background. We want children to be able to relax and talk in their native language from time to time.”

