In response to complaints from some residents, Xóchitl Gálvez offered that if he reaches the Presidency of the Republic, a thorough investigation will be carried out into the alleged financial and environmental irregularities in the construction of the Mayan Train.

Before supporters gathered on the basketball courts of the Anáhuac University in this Caribbean destination, the licensed senator announced that “possible acts of corruption in the construction of the Mayan Train will be investigated, because we already realized that many of the son’s friends of the President they did business with the ballast.”

“We already know that Amílcar sold the ballast at a higher price and that does have to be investigated. I cannot anticipate what happened, but we are going to make tourism projects coexist with the environment,” he expressed.

