Rotterdam, March 17, 2024 – Medals and awards for the Italian short track team on the third and final day of the World Championships in Rotterdam.

After a bitter Saturday, the Azzurri lifted their heads and took huge revenge, winning four medals in the three finals of the day they took part: silver in the mixed relay and Pietro Siegel in the 1000m, bronze again for Arianna Fontana (Icelab) and Luca Spechenhauser (CS Carabinieri) at a distance of 1000 meters.

An important haul for Team Italy, led by Performance Director Kenan Guadek and Head Coach Maggie Qi along with Coaches Derrick Campell and Nicola Rodigari and Assistant Coach Lucia Peretti.

On Sunday, Arianna Fontana opened proceedings that effectively ended the 2023-24 short track season with a key event on the calendar. The Valtellina native, the most decorated Italian athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics, climbed to the third step of the podium in the 1000 meters, winning the thirteenth individual world championship podium of her career. A very good result for her two years after the Beijing Olympics, ending with a fifth place in the 500m and a B final in the 1500m.

Then it was the turn of the men’s 1000m final, in which Italy celebrated a double podium finish in the same World Championship race, a feat not seen since 1997.

Siegel, who medaled for the fifth time in the individual world championships, took pride of place behind Canada’s Dandjina, ahead of Spechenauser, who with today’s bronze achieved the first individual podium of his career at the world championships.

And finally, a big celebration in Italy in honor of silver in the mixed relay. In the final, the quartet of Chiara Betti (Fiamme Gialle), Arianna Siegel (Fiamme Gialle), Andrea Cassinelli (Fiamme Gialle) and Pietro Siegel (Fiamme Gialle) took a magnificent silver after China. Also on the podium were Gloria Ioriatti (Fiamme Oro) and Tomas Nadalini (Fiamme Oro), who participated in the previous qualifying rounds. Thus, this second place confirms the result obtained at the 2023 championship in Seoul.

Thus, for Italy, the World Championships held at the Ahoy Arena ended with 4 medals, equally divided between silver and bronze.

Here are all the results of the World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships.

Photo Dominique Tange – FISG