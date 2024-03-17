Sint-Niklaas – The Italian women’s saber team has officially qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after a wild run that finally brought the joy of finishing today. In the team event at the World Cup in Sint-Niklaas (Belgium), the last real test for access to the Games, coach Nicola Zanotti’s team needed only a quarter-final appearance to earn an Olympic berth.

The Italian quartet of Martina Criscio, Michela Battiston, Chiara Mormil and “mother” Irene Vecchi actually beat Greece in the round of 16 with an authoritative score of 45-32. In the quarter-finals, Italy only lost to Hungary at the end with a score of 45-41, but in the meantime, Ukraine’s success over the United States (the Americans would have to win the match to oust the Italian team) gave the final verdict, although the competition is still ongoing.

Italian sabers qualify for Paris 2024. This will mean that Italy will have, also in women’s saber, a maximum of three athletes in individual competitions plus a fourth in team competitions. Great satisfaction for the group of technical commissioner Nicola Zanotti, under the supervision of the President of the Italian Fencing Federation, Paolo Azzi, present today in Sint-Niklaas.

“Congratulations to the girls and the entire team of our team. They never gave up, even when qualifying seemed to become very difficult after a mistake at the World Championships in Milan. Thanks to compactness and character, experiencing the moment as a real team, consisting not only of four athletes on the platform, but also of the entire group, our sabers managed to return to action, reaching the podium in Lima and taking fourth place in Athens, and today here in Belgium, we celebrate a painful but well-deserved achievement,” said Federal President Paolo Azzi.

Thus, Italian fencing is at the level of five out of six: the types of women’s and men’s foils, women’s and men’s epee and, from today, also the women’s saber are arithmetically qualified for the Olympic Games. The only thing missing is saber: Italy is in full swing and the next stage of the World Championships will be decisive for passage, the last of the Olympic qualifications for men’s saber, scheduled for next weekend in Budapest.

Photo by Bizzi Federscherman