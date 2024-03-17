After killing his wife, the husband called the police and confessed to the crime

Tragedy in Taurisano, in the province of Lecce. A woman of Polish origins who died at the hands of her husband, Aneta Danelczyk was 50 years old. The man, Albano Galati, lunged at her with a knife.

The woman tried to escape her husband’s fury and sought protection at her neighbor’s house, but the latter was also injured and when help arrived, there was nothing left for Aneta Danelczyk to do. After committing his wife’s crime and injuring his neighbor with a long-bladed knife, Albano called the police and confessed to the crime.

The two had met in Switzerland, where they both went for work. Then they moved to Turisano, Galati’s place of origin. Here they started a family, four children were born from their marriage, three boys and a girl, the youngest is not yet of age. They all lived in that house.

From the first news that emerged, it would seem that their relationship had come to an end and that they were about to separate. Galati had lost his job as a garbage collector and some witnesses reported that he had turned to social services. He had also confessed to his colleagues his intention to commit a crime, but his words were not taken seriously. Phrases that are sometimes said in moments of nervousness. Albano was a good man in the eyes of those who knew him, no one considered him capable of carrying out a similar gesture. He had never harmed his wife, in fact the investigators found no traces of past complaints.

Woman died at the hands of her husband: the neighbors heard the desperate cries

Neighbors said they heard the woman’s desperate cries. Around 5.30pm, the husband returned home in an altered psychophysical state. He allegedly attacked her wife with the knife and then chased her into her neighbor’s house, where he continued to hit her. The police found the murder weapon, which will now be examined.

The entire community is in shock. Having heard the news, the deputy mayor of Taurisano wanted to release her thoughts:

The community is shocked. It’s a sad day for our city. Femicide is a reality that must be contrasted with the culture of respect for women. As a municipal administration, in our small way we are doing it.

Read also: Diaries found in the family home: words written by Makka before the crime.