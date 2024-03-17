In the United States, an unprecedented event has shaken the digital sphere. Pornhub, the adult entertainment giant, has ceased operations in Texas and other states. This decision, adopted as a form of protest, responds to the introduction of a new age verification law by the state. Effective immediately, Texas residents are unable to access the platform, sparking intense debate over privacy, internet freedom, and the regulation of adult content.

The law requiring rigorous age verification for users of websites with adult content seeks to protect minors from inappropriate content. However, Pornhub argues that such a measure infringes on users’ privacy rights and sets a dangerous precedent for online censorship. The company has been adamant in its opposition and stated that the law is not only unworkable, but also violates fundamental freedoms in the digital age.

“Texas’ age verification legislation is proving to be counterproductive, chaotic, and risky. Far from safeguarding minors, this law threatens to significantly undermine the freedom of content producers to create and disseminate material legally intended for adults, thus affecting their artistic expression and the messages they want to communicate,” said Alexzandra Kekes, vice president of Brand and Community at Aylo, the Canadian company that operates Pornhub.

According to Kekesi, the rule would cause a decrease in income for content creators due to the loss of access by millions of users in Texas. Additionally, she mentioned that Aylo plans to challenge this ruling and continue to defend the interests of the adult entertainment industry and those performers who financially depend on it.

In which states did Pornhub stop operating?

In addition to Texas, Pornhub has extended its blocking to Mississippi, North Carolina, Montana, Virginia, and Utah. These actions have been taken in direct response to similar legislation in those states, which impose restrictions on access to adult content without confirmed age verification. Pornhub’s reaction underscores its firm stance against what it considers an invasion of privacy and a threat to freedom of expression on the internet.

In the United States alone there are 103 major porn sites, one of them is Pornhub. Photo: AFP.

Why did Pornhub block your access to Mississippi, North Carolina, Montana, Virginia and Utah?

The blocking of access to Pornhub in the states already mentioned; is a direct response to the implementation of age verification laws that, according to the company, violate user privacy and establish a framework for censorship and excessive regulation of the internet.

On the other hand, Pornhub defends that such measures are not only ineffective in protecting minors, but also endanger the rights of adults to legally consume content. The company has highlighted its commitment to protecting children and adolescents by implementing its own age verification systems, but believes that state laws go too far.

What other adult sites were banned by the age confirmation law in the US?

The legislation has not only affected Pornhub, but also other websites dedicated to adult entertainment. Platforms like Xvideos, RedTube and AdultFriendFinder, among others, have faced similar restrictions under new state laws.

However, these sites, like Pornhub, have criticized the laws for their impact on user privacy and for representing a form of censorship. The adult entertainment industry’s response reflects a shared concern about the future of internet freedom and the right to privacy.

Which countries are restricting access to Pornhub?

The European Union also decided that adult websites such as Pornhub, Stripchat and Xvideos must follow stricter rules under the new Digital Services Law, with the aim of preventing large companies from abusing their power on the internet.

These pages are considered “large platforms” because they have more than 45 million visits per month in the European Union. This means that they will have to be very careful in how they verify the age of the people who use them and in removing content that is not allowed.

Margrethe Vestager, who holds a senior position at the European Commission and handles competition issues, said the move will help make these sites more responsible in how they use their algorithms and handle their content. According to her, the new rules are key to ensuring that technology respects the fundamental rights of people in Europe.

What do you know about the law that regulates access to pages like Pornhub?

What is known is that when users try to access Pornhub from Texas, they encounter a message from the company explaining that, in its opinion, current methods for verifying the age of users fail to effectively protect minors. The company, a leader in the adult entertainment industry, argues that these restrictions lead people to search for content on sites that offer fewer privacy guarantees.

On the other hand, Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of this law. He highlighted that platforms like Pornhub choose to withdraw from Texas legislation, designed to prevent the exposure of harmful and obscene content to minors. “In Texas, we will not allow companies to expose children to pornographic content with impunity. If they refuse to comply, they better leave,” Paxton said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Photo: The Washington Post.