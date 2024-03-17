A devastating fire engulfed the celebration of a wedding during the night of last Saturday, March 17, where according to local media there were about a thousand people, on a ranch in San Miguel de Allende.

Due to the incident, at least five people were taken to hospitals for burns, while others required medical attention for nervous breakdowns or smoke inhalation.

The event took place under a large tent in the Hacienda Los Arcángeles party hall, at the Real del Conde exit, located next to a shopping plaza. The fire completely consumed the tent, as well as tables, chairs, tablecloths and decorations, raising the flames several meters into the air.

The fire sparked a rapid response from firefighters, police and first responders after receiving calls to 911. Although the fire is believed to have originated on the dance floor, authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause.

Images captured by local media show the magnitude of the fire and the damage caused.

HORROR WEDDING! ‼️�� From laughter and dancing they turned to tragedy in a matter of seconds, as a short circuit caused a strong fire at a party in San Miguel de Allende. The Hacienda Los Arcángeles party hall burned quickly, illuminating the sky of #Guanajuato during the… pic.twitter.com/sSSbh7WW5A

— Alejandro Sanchez (@AlexSanchezMx)

March 17, 2024

