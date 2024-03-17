For this Sunday, the National Meteorological Service predicts that frontal system number 40 will move slowly over the north and northeast of the national territory, interacting with a low pressure channel over the northeast, east and center of the country.

In addition to the subtropical jet stream, they will cause heavy occasional rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail, and isolated rains in Chihuahua.

On the other hand, a cold core low pressure will remain over the southwest of the United States and will be associated with the polar jet stream, causing intervals of showers in Baja California, as well as a probability of snow or sleet in the mountains of said state. and winds with strong gusts in northwest Mexico.

In turn, a low pressure channel in the Mexican southeast, in interaction with the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean, will generate rains and intervals of showers in states in the center and southeast of the country.

Finally, a hot to very hot environment will prevail in much of the national territory, with maximum temperatures that could exceed 40 °C in areas of the west, south, southeast and Yucatan Peninsula.

Rain forecast for today, March 17, 2024:

Umbrellas with heavy spot rain (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí. Rainbow intervals (5 to 25 mm): Lower California, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Chiapas and Oaxaca. Isolated rainfall (0.1 to 5 mm): Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Guerrero and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today, March 17, 2024:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan. Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Mexico State (southwest), Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo. Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Durango (west), Nuevo Leon (south), Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and Mexico City.

