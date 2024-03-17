The weather in Monterrey for this Sunday, March 17, anticipates that there will be light rain with 25 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 25 degrees.
Regarding humidity, it will be around 64%.
As announced, the weather presents a 58% probability of rain with Northeast winds that will travel at a speed of 4 km per hour.
In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature is expected to be 20 degrees.
Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey
Monday March 18, 2024: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 19 and minimum temperature of 15
Tuesday March 19, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 16 and minimum temperature of 15
Wednesday March 20, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 23 and minimum temperature of 16
Thursday March 21, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 18
Friday, March 22, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 19
Saturday March 23, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 19
Sunday March 24, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 26 and minimum temperature of 18
