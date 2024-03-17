The weather in Mexico City for this Sunday, March 17, determines that it will be cloudy with 25 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 26 degrees.

In relation to humidity, it will be around 16%.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 13 degrees.

As reported, the weather has a 0% probability of rain with winds from the South that will go at a speed of 6 km per hour.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City

Monday March 18, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 13

Tuesday March 19, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 24 and low temperature of 12

Wednesday, March 20, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 23 and minimum temperature of 13

Thursday, March 21, 2024: Some clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 12

Friday, March 22, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12

Saturday March 23, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 12

Sunday, March 24, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 11

