The weather in Cancun for this Sunday, March 17, reports that there will be clear skies with 32 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 33 degrees.

As reported, the weather presents a 12% probability of rain with winds from the Southeast that will travel at a speed of 5 km per hour.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature is estimated to be 23 degrees.

In relation to humidity, it will be around 50%.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun

Monday March 18, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 35 and low temperature of 24

Tuesday, March 19, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 31 and minimum temperature of 23

Wednesday, March 20, 2024: Moderate rain, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 23

Thursday, March 21, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 23

Friday, March 22, 2024: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 23

Saturday March 23, 2024: light rain, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 21

Sunday, March 24, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 27 and minimum temperature of 20

