NATO is seriously holding war games in anticipation of war against Russia. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – NATO member countries on Sunday (17/3/2023) completed the initial stage of Exercise Steadfast Defender 24 in Poland. It was the largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War in anticipation of Russia’s invasion of a NATO member.

“The Steadfast Defender 24 exercise, which was carried out in Poland with the participation of 24 countries including Turkey, has been successfully completed,” said the Turkish Ministry of National Defense to X, reported by Anadolu.

“Around 90,000 troops will take part in the drills ready to test and refine NATO’s defense plans to strengthen Europe’s defenses against peer adversaries,” the alliance said earlier in a statement before the drills began.

“STEADFAST DEFENDER 2024 is designed to provide valuable insights to improve NATO’s defense plans, increasing interoperability, efficiency and resilience.

“This effort aims to demonstrate NATO’s commitment to collective defense and send a strong message about its readiness to protect all Allies in the face of emerging threats,” the statement said.

“As tensions continue in Eastern Europe, this exercise sends a clear message that NATO is ready to defend its members, its values, and uphold collective security in the Euro-Atlantic region,” the alliance underscored.

According to NATO, the first phase of the exercise, between late January and mid-March, focused on maritime reinforcement across the Atlantic and Arctic.

The second phase from mid-February to late May shifted to the use of reinforcements deployed in all areas, from the Arctic to the East Side.

