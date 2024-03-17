loading…

Ukraine is said to have become a dumping ground for Western waste weapons during its war against the Russian invasion. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – The leading military online magazine, National Interest, revealed that Ukraine had become a dumping ground for Western “junk weapons” during its war against the Russian invasion.

The media report said the United States (US) and Europe had supplied Kyiv with ancient weapons that would be decommissioned, while declaring their commitment to the country’s cause.

“The weapons the West is giving Ukraine are simply rubbish,” wrote the National Interest, adding that the ongoing conflict is surrounded by a “guardian of lies” and that Western media and politicians have built an “enduring myth” about the effectiveness of the weapons sent to the Kyiv regime.

France has supplied Ukraine with AMX-10RC armored vehicles, often called light armored tanks. However, the origins of this tank date back to the early 1980s and its last upgrade was carried out in 2000.

The French army began decommissioning the tanks in 2021 after they were deemed unusable for modern warfare. When these tanks were deployed for the war in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces were happy to help France complete their decommissioning process.

The Challenger-2 battle tank that Britain supplied to Ukraine is also at the end of its service cycle and has no effect on the battlefield, according to the report.

National Interest added that the US promise to supply more than 30 M1 Abrams battle tanks caused euphoria in Kyiv but no one paid attention to the statement that modern upgraded versions of Abrams tanks were not available.

Likewise, the F-16 fighter jets promised to Kyiv will not bring major changes as they are at the end of their life cycle, while Russia has fifth-generation jets that could possibly beat US fighters.

This situation makes the authors of the National Interest report wonder whether the conflict in Ukraine is just business for Western governments, while the lives of the Ukrainian people are used as token money.