SpaceVIP offers luxury dinners in space for more than IDR 7.7 billion per ticket. Photo/SpaceVIP

WASHINGTON – For culinary lovers who want to enjoy the sensation of a luxurious dinner in space, this could soon be a reality. It costs around USD 500,000 (more than IDR 7.7 billion) per ticket.

Less than 24 hours after this unusual dinner trip was announced, many people were asking where they could register.

SpaceVIP, a luxury space travel company based in the United States (US), has hired a Danish chef from a star restaurant for a six-hour high-tech space balloon ride, which will debut next year.

Chef Rasmus Munk will prepare a menu for six guests who will be taken to a height of 100,000 feet (30 kilometers) above sea level.

There, they will dine while watching the sun rise over the curvature of the earth, and with WiFi inside it allows them to live-stream it to friends back home.

The menu isn’t final yet, but in an interview with Bloomberg, the 32-year-old chef said he wants his dishes to be as innovative as the journey itself, with airgel-inspired food and aromatics packed in among his ideas.

He is the chef at the Danish restaurant Alchemist, which ranked fifth in the “World’s 50 Best Restaurants” guide for 2023.

Despite the high price, Munk said there are more people interested in making the first trip than can fit on the space shuttle.

“We are aware that this is an expensive first trip. “However, this is the first launch with a culinary experience,” said Munk, who will take part in the trip, as quoted by Bloomberg, Sunday (17/3/2024).