Vaughan Gething first black Prime Minister of Wales (and Europe)

Future Welsh Prime Minister Vaughan Gething is “honored” of becoming the first black citizen to hold the position in a European country. Gething was elected head of the Welsh Labor Party, which has governed Cardiff for a quarter of a century. The current economy minister, Vaughan Gething, 50, next Wednesday will take over from Mark Drakeford, 69, the outgoing head of government who announced his resignation in December last year after five years in office.

Vaughan Gething, born in Zambia to a Welsh father and a Zambian mother, said he was “honored to become the first black prime minister of a European country” and turned a new page in Welsh history. Keir Starmer, a central figure in the British Labor Party and a strong favorite in the UK legislative elections scheduled for January 2025, sent him a message offering “huge congratulations”. “His appointment as Prime Minister of Wales and Britain’s first black leader will be a historic moment, illustrating the progress and values ​​of modern Wales,” Starmer said.

Vaughan Gething was elected leader of Welsh Labor in an internal party vote in which he received 51.7% of the vote, defeating Education Secretary Jeremy Miles. However, Mr Gething’s campaign was concerned by the publication of a BBC investigation which revealed a £200,000 (€234,000) payment received by Atlantic Recycling, which had previously been sanctioned for environmental violations.

In 2016, Vaughan Gething asked the government’s environmental agency to ease sanctions imposed on the company. Gething denied any connection with Atlantic Recycling and insisted that the donations received were in accordance with the rules of the Senedd, the Welsh parliamentary assembly.