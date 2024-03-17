loading…

A volcano in Iceland erupted and a state of emergency was declared. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – A state of emergency has been declared in southern Iceland due to a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula – the fourth since December.

The lava had reached the eastern defenses around the small evacuated town of Grindavik.

The strong and rapid lava flow began on Saturday night (16/3/2024) until Sunday (17/3/2024) – but authorities said the lava flow had reduced significantly.

Activity around the pass – which was originally 3 km long – has been eliminated.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the lava flow was still flowing on Sunday, but its rate of movement was starting to slow.

Iceland’s civil defense director, Vídir Reynisson, said everything that could be done to prepare for the lava flow had been done, and the biggest concern was the impact on infrastructure.

“Lava pools gathering near defenses are also a concern,” Reynisson added, as reported by the BBC.

The eruption began after 20:00 local time on Saturday, north of Grindavik, according to the country’s civil defense service.

This location is similar to the eruption that occurred on December 8.

Footage of the explosion shows glowing clouds of smoke and magma flowing and bubbling from earth vents.