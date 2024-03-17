loading…

Incumbent President Vladimir Putin won a landslide victory in the 2024 Russian presidential election by winning 87.15 percent of the vote. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Incumbent President Vladimir Putin won a landslide victory in the 2024 Russian presidential election. According to Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), he has so far won 87.15% of the vote.

According to the Russia Today report, Monday (18/3/2024), voting started last Friday and the vote count has now been almost 90% complete.

Putin’s opponents from the Communist Party; Nikolay Kharitonov, came in second with 4.2% of the vote, followed by Vladislav Davankov of the New People’s Party with 4% of the vote, and Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party with 3.2% of the vote.

Previous exit polls showed a similar trend, with the Russian head of state predicted to win the presidential election with 87.8% of the vote. The survey was conducted on 466,324 voters at polling stations (TPS) throughout the country.

This year’s presidential election has recorded the highest voter turnout in history, reaching 74%, according to data from the CEC.

Ballot processing has ended in several regions of Russia.

Putin received 94.12% of the vote in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) and more than 95% in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), two new regions in Russia—formerly part of Ukraine—where their citizens voted for the first time.

Results from the Republic of Tyva, Khakassia and Yakutia, the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Khabarovsk regions, and from the Chukotka Autonomous Region also showed the president ahead of all candidates with around 90% of the vote.

(but)