Canmore, March 17, 2024 – Lisa Vittozzi reaches twenty-first position in the women’s mass start of the last stage of the World Championships, but takes home the overall Biathlon World Cup. And realize another sports dream. Azzurra completes the feat and becomes champion at a distance of 15 kilometers.

“Today was hard,” were his words, as reported by fisi.org, “but in the end I did it and cried like a child, I wanted to enjoy this moment.

I’ve really been on the rollercoaster of biathlon over the years, but now I’m on top of the world. I am proud of myself for being able to fight for my dream, which became a reality!”

History of the race – fisi.org

After two successes in the sprint and pursuit in the last days, Sappadina was enough to finish the final mass start of the season in twenty-first place, won by France’s Lou Gemonneau with a single shooting fault in 32:55. “0 (0-0 -0-1) ahead of Germany’s Janina Hettich (0-0-0-1, +11″9) and fellow transalpine Gilonne Guigonna, who took her first career podium thanks to a flawless race on the range.

However, Lisa Vittozzi received five penalties, making two errors on the ground at the start and three times on the feet (2-0-1-2), but the victory in the general classification was now safe, given Ingrid’s errors. Tandrevold is eighth (1-0-1-1) and the only one who can overtake her.

Lisa Vittozzi crosses the final finish line of the season with tricolor in hand, twenty first at 1ft 54in 6in, but placement doesn’t really matter at the moment. Because at the top of the overall ranking is Lisa Vittozzi, the second Italian ever to win a crystal globe after Dorothea Wierer’s double in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.

Lisa’s triumph, an absolute hero since January as a result of a relentless second half of the season, was followed by some physical ailments that appeared to slow her progress after her first success in Östersund earlier in the season. But the final was a triumphal procession: from World Championship medals in Nove Mesto to podiums and repeated successes, right up to the final seal.

He has 5 victories over the winter, including a world championship gold, three seconds (with two silver from Nove Mesto) and two third places, as well as winning two specialized cups in the individual race and the pursuit. Record season.

Vittozzi wins the overall standings with 1,091 points and a 23-point lead over Lou Jeanmonneau, an absolute revelation of the season, with Tandrevold dropping to third with 1,044 points. and Lena Khaki Gross.

And in the final race of the season there was still room for the excellent Beatrice Trabucchi, who finished an excellent thirteenth place without errors: the Valle d’Aosta native leaves Canmore with three career best results, also counting thirteenth place in the pursuit and 21st in the pursuit. sprint.

The men’s mass start is scheduled for 22:20, this is the last stage of the 2023/24 World Championships.

Order of arrival. Canmore Women’s Mass Start (Can)

Photo fisi.org