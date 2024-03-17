Venezuelans will have the opportunity to go to the polls again in 2024, as new presidential elections will be held, in which there could be the option to change leadership after more than two decades of Chavismo. However, due to the great power held by the Nicolás Maduro regime, through the organizations in charge of organizing and regulating the elections, more than 10 political parties have been left without the possibility of participating.

What are the parties not authorized by the CNE for the 2024 presidential elections?

The Venezuelan journalist Eugenio Martínez provided this information through his X account, in which he assured that the National Electoral Council made the decision to veto 16 Venezuelan political parties. These are the following groups:

ForwardCenteredUniqueConvergenceSum CountryMovement for Venezuela (MPV)Citizen MeetingIndependent Generation (People)Union and Understanding Party (Bridge)Movement towards Socialism (MAS)Force of Change (FDC)New Vision for my Country (Nuvipa)Popular Political Unit 89 (UPP-89)Union and ProgresoProciudadanos (LPC) Country Commitment (Compa).

It should be noted that Encuentro Ciudadano, Convergencia, MPV and Nuvipa are part of the Unitary Platform, a political organization that held the 2023 primary election, in which María Corina Machado was the winner, who is also disqualified from participating in the electoral process.

When will the next presidential elections in Venezuela be in 2024?

The president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, reported that the presidential elections in Venezuela will be held on Sunday, July 28. Currently, the only confirmed candidate is Nicolás Maduro, who will go for a new re-election.

CNE session determined the date of the 2024 presidential elections. Photo: AFP

How are elections carried out in Venezuela?

According to information provided by the official website of the National Electoral Council in Venezuela, there is a ‘fully automated’ system with machines that print the vote receipt. These devices from the multinational Smartmatic of the “SAES (Smartmatic Auditable Election Systems) model represent an innovative, secure and 100% auditable alternative for the automation of electoral consultations.”

In addition, there is a voting procedure divided into 7 processes:

The physical vote, which is printed on special paper, with watermarks and security ink, and identified through a non-sequential code, which protects the secrecy of the vote. The fixed (internal) memory of each machine. The memory removable (external) of each machine. The count record of the voting station. The electronic vote transmitted to the totalization centers. The electronic record transmitted to the totalization centers. The totalization record.

