Rome, March 17, 2024 – “Science and therefore the ability to treat is the first of the tasks that today characterizes the Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital. This is a concrete answer that you give to sincere requests for help from families who seek help for children and, if possible, healing”: this is what Pope Francis told the approximately 4 thousand employees, volunteers, patients and their families gathered in the hall Paul VI in the Vatican for a special audience on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the donation of the Holy See Hospital by the Salviati family.

“The excellence of biomedical research is therefore important,” the Holy Father added in his speech. I encourage you to develop it with a passion for bringing out the best you have, and with special attention to the most fragile, such as patients suffering from serious, rare and ultra-rare diseases.”

Before the intervention of the Holy Father, President Bambino Gesù Tiziano Onesti addressed the hospital community with the following words: “Treatment is not just a medical act. This word expresses attention, thoughtfulness and diligence in what we do at every level, regardless of our role or profession.” “The hospital is a single organism,” Onesti added, “and we are all part of this body and this family. Together we can face all the challenges we face and continue to push forward this very important and wonderful project that is the Bambino Gesú Hospital, the Papa Hospital, a hospital that cares and welcomes children all over the world.”

There is so much desire for peace in the drawings and thoughts of the little patients of the Child Jesus that at the end of today’s audience two of them offered a donation to Pope Francis. Big colorful rainbows, doves and stylized children with balloons, smiling like all children in the world should smile. “I would like peace in the whole world and for children to have a good time,” writes 12-year-old Alessandro, “.” I would like a lot, but a lot, so let’s end the war, please!!!” and Claudia adds: “I wouldn’t want war for all the children, but only games.” There are those who express their gratitude to the Pontiff with the confidence that only small children can have: “Dear Pope, I like you very much,” says Martina, “because you are a true builder of the world,” and Luke writes: “Dear Pope, I love you . You are as wise as my grandfather.” And then the thought of sick children: “I would like all children to have the opportunity to be treated,” Sarah confesses to Papa, and Samuele thanks him: “for the care you offer to all children.” The most sincere health wish for Francis comes from Vincenzo: “Dear Pope Francis, I hope you get well soon. I’m also unwell, and I hope I’ll get better soon.”

The courage of the little warriors in the fight against the disease echoes the thoughts of the parents, collected from the social channels of the Child Jesus and projected on video before the arrival of the pontiff: “It seems paradoxical,” says Enrica’s mother, “that help Overcoming “obstacles occurs precisely thanks to the smile of a son who is too soon experienced suffering, but this is so,” and Matteo, Elena’s father: “Sometimes I notice that my daughter is able to resist treatment and sacrifice, and my pain becomes secondary: admiration prevails.”

The gratitude of the many families who have found within its walls the gift of help and care is addressed to the Child Jesus, who in 2024 celebrates the “year of the gift”: “We have returned to these walls,” writes Esther, Francesco’s mother, “listening again to the deafening noise of silence in the hall expectations. Faith, courage and trust in all of them gave us life. It’s hard, very hard, but the gift this journey leaves behind is the most beautiful.”

