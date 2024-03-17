Republicans and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections. They accused the Democratic leader of violating the unspoken rule of not interfering in the electoral politics of a close ally.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell reacted to Schumer, saying it was “hypocritical for Americans who hyperventilate about interference in our own democracy to call for the removal of a democratically elected leader.”

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, stressed that Schumer’s call for new elections was “inappropriate.” Even Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s political rival and member of Israel’s war cabinet, said Schumer’s comments were “counterproductive.”

Schumer’s sharp rebuke of Netanyahu — the senator said the Israeli leader had “lost his way” and was an obstacle to peace — was certainly provocative, but hardly a violation of norms. American leaders and allies are increasingly meddling in electoral politics beyond their borders.

Just look at the close and historically complicated relationship that American presidents and congressional leaders have negotiated with Israel’s leaders over the past 75 years.

“It’s an urban legend that we don’t intervene in Israeli politics and that they don’t try to intervene in ours,” said Aaron David Miller, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who worked as a Middle East negotiator under both Republican and US governments. Democrats.

“We intervene and they intervene in ours”

In 2019, just weeks before Netanyahu faced a difficult election, President Donald Trump abruptly declared that the United States recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, giving Netanyahu a political boost just when he needed it most.

In 2015, Republican House Speaker John Boehner invited Netanyahu to address Congress during delicate negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and shortly before a national election in Israel.

Boehner did not coordinate the invitation with President Barack Obama’s administration. Obama declined to invite Netanyahu to the White House during the visit, and White House officials explained that making such a visit so close to Israel’s elections would be inappropriate.

The standard Obama set for a visit to the White House was not the one Bill Clinton held years before. In April 1996, Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres to the White House to sign a $100 million counterterrorism agreement shortly before the Israeli elections. Years later, Clinton acknowledged in an interview that he was trying to give Peres a boost among voters.

It didn’t work: They lose to Netanyahu

In practice, staying out of allied elections has been more of a professed American value than enshrined protocol.

American leaders have often demonstrated a “first team versus second division team” approach to their more or less blatant interference in the domestic politics of their friends, says Edward Frantz, a historian at the University of Indianapolis.

The larger the ally’s economy, the less likely American leaders will openly meddle in its elections.

“American politicians want to have it both ways,” Frantz explained. “There are times when American leaders want and need to speak up and express their opinion. But there are reasons to stay out of bounds in elections. “You also don’t want foreign governments interfering in our own domestic politics.”

The lines have become blurrier in recent years and have been tested by how world leaders approach the Biden-Trump rematch in November.

During a visit to the White House to mark the 25th anniversary of Poland’s accession to NATO, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made no secret of his desire to see Biden win another term.

“I want you to know that your campaign four years ago was truly inspiring to me and to many Poles,” Tusk told him, with conservative Polish President Andrzej Duda at his side. “And we are encouraged… after his victory. Thank you for his determination. “It was something really important, not just for the United States.”

