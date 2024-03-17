Ukrainian War, Possible New Major Russian Offensive

Ukraine is in a difficult situation and fears a new strong attack from Moscow. As Repubblica explains, “according to military analysts, Russia is ready to launch a massive offensive, taking advantage of the good weather,” as well as the distraction of the European Union and the United States to the vote. “The Ukrainian missile umbrella is already suffering, and the recent strikes on Odessa expose the difference between the arsenals,” continues Repubblica, while the controversy continues between Italy and France over Emmanuel Macron’s comments regarding the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine.

“Perhaps at some point – I do not want and will not take the initiative – there will be a need to conduct ground operations, whatever they may be, to counter Russian troops,” he repeated to Le Parisien in an interview. returned from Berlin, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. “The strength of France is that we can do this,” Macron emphasizes, adding that “many countries in Europe are on the same line.”

France is “preparing for all scenarios”: “It would be a mistake, a mistake not to do this. I am also convinced that in some of these scenarios, everyone, according to their model, will take their responsibility,” adds Macron. . Germany, as Macron notes, “has a strategic culture of great caution, non-intervention and keeps its distance from nuclear power. The model is very different from that of nuclear-armed France, which retained and strengthened a professional army.” , explains the head of the French state.

Macron insists: “Ground operations are possible.” Crosetto: “NATO doesn’t decide when it has an idea”

Stating that he is ready to talk to Vladimir Putin because it is his “responsibility,” the French president assured that “we should not be frightened” by his “speeches of fear”: “We do not have a great power before “We.” Russia is a middle power with nuclear weapons, but whose GDP is much lower than that of the Europeans, lower than that of Germany, France,” Macron said.

A new response on this matter has come from the Italian government. “NATO decides not when Macron has an idea, but when all countries are found and a decision is made. Italy immediately stated that sending troops to Ukraine means taking another step on the path of no return,” the defense minister said. Guido Crosetto, on Tg1 at 20:00 on Saturday: “Instead, we would like to achieve a just peace for Ukraine, not a war that will involve even more countries,” he adds.

Minister Crosetto also explains that “the European summit is made up of 27 countries that are taking steps forward, finding three countries at a time and two at another, breaking the European front. We hold dozens of meetings a month, we are united in our position on Ukraine,” he adds, “I don’t understand why, for internal reasons, some countries should seem more active than others.”

Meanwhile, Repubblica also examines Italy’s military support for Ukraine, concluding that “8 decrees to aid Kiev have been approved so far, but inside were obsolete vehicles, ammunition and a missile defense system.” And now new aid has stalled.