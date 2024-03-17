The former president of the United States and potential Republican candidate, Donald Trump, warned this Saturday that the country will face a situation of extreme violence if he is defeated in the elections next November against the current Democratic president, Joe Biden.

“If I’m not elected, there will be a bloodbath. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” Trump said during a rally in Ohio, his first since he achieved the numbers necessary to become the Republican candidate on Tuesday. to the White House.

The New York tycoon did not clarify what he meant by those words, which he spoke while promising protectionist measures for vehicles manufactured in the United States.

During his speech in Ohio, the Republican called those detained for attacking Congress “hostages” and promised that he will pardon them if he manages to return to the White House.

He also repeated his insulting rhetoric toward immigrants, calling them “criminals” and even questioning whether they are “people.”

“I don’t know if you can call them people. I think that in some cases they are not people, but I can’t say that,” he said.

Among other controversial statements, the Republican has promised to be a “dictator” on the first day of his term and suggested that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO countries that do not meet defense spending quotas.

Trump, who has never acknowledged his defeat against Biden in the 2020 presidential election, is accused of having tried to reverse the election results from four years ago and having instigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Even with this, last Tuesday he managed to win enough delegates in the primaries to mathematically ensure his presidential nomination at the convention that the Republican Party will hold next July.

