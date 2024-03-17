True Lies, The Abyss and Aliens – final showdown, three cult films directed by James Cameron, arrive on home video in 4k ultra HD for the first time; three very high definition versions that will be available from April 24th and May 8th 2024 thanks to Eagle Pictures.

True Lies, contents of the edition and synopsis of the film

“TRUE LIES” will be released from April 24th, an unforgettable action comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, available in a two-disc edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray), and lots of special contents that tell the secrets of the film , including “Fear does not exist: a retrospective”, “Screenplay, graphics and advertising material”, “A dive into the secrets of production with exclusive documents” and much more.

Arnold Schwarznegger is the secret agent Harry Tasker, of the Omega Sector task force, although to his wife Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) he is just a boring computer salesman. While Harry is busy saving the world, Helen has secrets. When their hidden lives unexpectedly intersect, Harry and Helen find themselves in the clutches of international terrorists, fighting to save not only their marriage, but their lives as well.

The Abyss, contents of the edition and synopsis of the film

Also arriving on April 24th is the re-release of THE ABYSS, a spectacular thriller set in the depths of the sea, with 3 discs inside: the 4K Ultra HD one will contain the 1989 theatrical version and the 1993 special edition with 31 minutes of film in addition with some parts in the original non-dubbed version, while the two Blu-ray discs will be respectively dedicated to the film in the two versions and to a very rich selection of extra contents, including “Deep Dive: Conversation with James Cameron”, “The legacy of THE ABYSS”, “Under Pressure: Making of the film”, along with the photographic and video archive, the shooting script and the storyboard.

An oil rig crew is recruited to help the military find a mysteriously missing nuclear submarine. One of the divers (Ed Harris) suddenly finds himself catapulted into a spectacular odyssey, almost 8,000 meters below sea level. He will have to face a mysterious force capable of changing the world or destroying it.

Aliens – final battle, contents of the edition and synopsis of the film

On May 8th, again thanks to Eagle Pictures, it will be the turn of “ALIENS – FINAL CLASH”, the acclaimed sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi cult which sees Sigourney Weaver again in the role of Ellen Ripley, also available in a 3-disc edition (4k Ultra HD + 2 Blu-ray) which include the 1986 theatrical version, the 1990 special edition with 17 minutes of additional footage with some parts in the original non-dubbed version and lots of extra content, such as the audio commentary by director James Cameron, of the cast and crew, a focus on the music of James Horner and an in-depth look at the design of Alien.

Ellen Ripley, the only survivor of the Nostromo spacecraft, awakens after almost sixty years of cryogenic sleep and decides to take part in a new mission on the planet LV-426, with which contact has been lost. The woman, in the company of a team of marines, arrives on site to find the base completely destroyed and a little girl as the only survivor. Ellen knows well that the enemy she will face represents a danger to all of humanity and this time she will have to deal with dozens of relentless xenomorphs.

True Lies, The Abyss and Aliens – final battle for the first time in 4K ultra HD.