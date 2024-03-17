Dear Paolo, human beings – and motorcyclists in particular – tend to be conservative and often distrust new things. To be honest, a contributing cause of this skepticism could be the fact that the first versions of ABS and TC (but let’s say electronics in general) were not particularly efficient, only to improve year after year and reach current levels of excellence.

Today the ABS, with the cornering function, provides an exceptional feeling and degree of safety even when braking when cornering, and no motorcyclist would want a motorbike without it.

Even traction control, although a little later, has become indispensable, particularly for those who use the motorbike all year round and have to deal with wet roads, gravel, soaked leaves on the asphalt, damp pedestrian crossings that seem soap bars and so on.