British Defense Minister Grant Shapps canceled his visit to the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa after threats of a Russian missile attack. Photo/REUTERS

LONDON – British Defense Minister Grant Shapps was forced to cancel his visit to the city of Odesa, southern Ukraine, after the threat of a Russian missile attack.

Shapps canceled his visit after he was warned by British intelligence that Russia was aware of his travel plans.

As he flew to Poland from RAF Northolt last week, he was told that an armored convoy carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had narrowly missed a Russian missile attack while visiting the city of Odesa on March 6.

Five people were killed in the missile attack, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The news raised the threat level to Shapps’ safety from substantial to critical, according to the Sunday Times, which had access to the delegation.

Shapps, traveling with Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and a small team of British officials, took an overnight train from Poland, arriving in Kyiv on March 7 for talks with Zelensky and senior members of his wartime government.

However, plans for an onward trip to Odesa were canceled after an intelligence update revealed the Kremlin’s knowledge of it, the Sunday Times reported.

“[Presiden Rusia Vladimir] Putin has shown himself to be reckless, cruel and careless,” Shapps, who instead traveled back to the UK via Poland, told the newspaper.

“The fact that he almost killed two Western leaders, it doesn’t matter whether it was intentional or not,” he said, as reported by The Guardian, Sunday (7/3/2024).