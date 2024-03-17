loading…

A Taiwanese man amputated both of his legs himself to claim insurance of more than IDR 20.2 billion. Photo/JamPress

TAIPEI – A Taiwanese man was charged with insurance fraud for trying to claim a payment of USD 1.3 million (more than Rp. 20.2 billion) for the amputation of both of his legs that he did himself.

The 24-year-old man—identified only by his last name, Chang—has been arrested by police and named as a suspect in the fraud case.

The Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office said Chang lost both legs below the knee due to fourth-degree frostbite, bone necrosis and sepsis.

Local media reports said he soaked his leg in dry ice and then amputated it.

Meanwhile, according to the indictment, Chang was actually injured when a friend tied him to a chair and let him sit with his feet soaked in a plastic bucket filled with dry ice for several hours.

According to a Taiwan News report, Sunday (17/3/2024), after his own amputation, Chang allegedly applied for compensation from eight different insurance policies with five companies with a total amount of up to USD 1.3 million.

At that time, Chang admitted that he was initially injured while riding his scooter at night.

One insurance company paid $7,000, but four other insurance companies alerted the police when they saw Chang purchasing the policy suspiciously when he received horrific injuries.

Apart from Chang, his colleagues; Liao, was also charged with insurance fraud and attempted insurance fraud.