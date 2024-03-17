This is how they would have found the two boyfriends in the car and the desperation of Enzo’s father: he asked to see him one last time

In these hours all investigations are underway into the heartbreaking story of the two boyfriends found lifeless inside their car, locked in the garage. The investigators are trying to reconstruct their last moments of life and above all how they died.

From what some local newspapers claim, Enzo Nocerino and Vida Shahvalad went out together on the evening of March 15th. Nobody knows what happened then, but it emerged that the two had an argument and went to the garage to make peace.

The two boys, aged 24 and 20, had been dating for some time. Unfortunately, however, they would have lost their lives suddenly, in the prime of their years. From what Il Corriere della Sera wrote, Enzo and Vida were found in the car, still embracing. Unfortunately the carbon monoxide first stunned them, then made them lose consciousness and finally caused their death.

The police arrived in the garage located in via Fosso del Lupo, in the northern outskirts of Naples, and, as per practice, started all the relevant investigations. At first the hypothesis of an extreme gesture emerged, but this possibility is now less plausible. It is assumed that it was a heartbreaking fatality.

Boyfriends found dead: the investigation of the case

CREDIT: DRONE SNAP

The first to make the terrible discovery was Enzo’s father. The man, not seeing him return home and seeing that he wasn’t answering his phone, went out to look for him in the garage. Already from outside he would have heard the engine of the car running. However, when he entered he found them both lifeless.

He promptly alerted the paramedics and then also tried to resuscitate them himself. However, from what the local newspaper, Il Mattino, writes, when the doctors were taking away his now lifeless son, the man said: “Let me see him, I want to hug my son one last time!”

Enzo Nocerino was an only child and was 24 years old. He worked as a web designer and also helped in the pizzeria where his father is a partner. Vida Shahvalad was 20 years old and of Iranian origins. She lived in the Caserta area, but was in Naples to study at university. Their heartbreaking disappearances have shocked thousands of locals.