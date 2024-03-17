The four chicken warehouse workers who were deprived of their liberty on December 22 in Toluca are already with their respective families.

According to the authorities, they are healthy and safe, after 86 days of captivity at the hands of members of the Michoacana Family.

A video was shared through social networks, presumably from the moment of the rescue, it is observed how the state police deployed the operation on the highway, the victims are descended from the unit, in the background a voice is heard saying: “I told you , it was the car that was driving yesterday.” There is no confrontation, persecution or arrest of those allegedly responsible for these events.

What is known about their rescue is that they were located on the Toluca-Temascaltepec highway, at the turnoff to Valle de Bravo. Site that from the beginning of the investigations indicated that it would be his whereabouts.

In the early morning, outside the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), relatives and people close to the victims were found, who received medical attention to rule out life-threatening injuries.

They rescue polleros deprived of their freedom in Toluca

The rescued people are Rigoberto Colin Consuelo, 41 years old, Jaime Ramos Reyes, 22 years old; Isidoro Díaz Casimiro, 40 years old, and Elíseo Escobar Ramírez, 47 years old.

According to the Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico, the people were located when they were being moved from the point where they were in captivity to another place. On the way, a police operation from the state corporation intercepted them and managed to free them.

The SSEM reported that the victims were threatened and were found in a gray Renault vehicle, so according to the protocol their lives were prioritized and their review was carried out and they were later transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office for Disappeared Persons, to continue the investigations.

The operation included the participation of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) of the Federal Government, the Commission for the Attention to the Crime of Homicide (CONAHO), the National Anti-Kidnapping Commission (CONASE), the National Intelligence Center ( CNI) and the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

