Students, teachers and activists marched this Saturday in Chilpancingo, capital of Guerrero, to demand justice for the murder of Yanqui student Kothan Gómez Peralta at the hands of state police and that public servants be investigated.

The march was called by the normal Raúl Isidro Burgos of Ayotzinapa, about 2,000 people participated and was led by members of the parent committee of the 43 students who disappeared in 2014.

In the protest to demand justice for Yanqui Kothan, normal students from different parts of the country participated in the Federation of Socialist Peasant Students of Mexico (FECSM), and students from the state of Guerrero. Also members of the Colegio de Bachilleres union, and the State Coordinator of Education Workers of Guerrero (Ceteg) and the Minerva Bello Human Rights Center.

The march, which lasted at least three hours, started from the Chilpancingo market towards the federal highway that leads to Tixtla, where the murder occurred.

As they passed through the streets and avenues, the students painted public buildings, houses, company vehicles and individuals, with slogans to demand justice and the appearance of the disappeared. They also held a first rally, at the Antimonumento at 43.

Some of the phrases that were captured on walls and walls of the capital were: ‘March 7 is not forgotten’, ‘We are neither right nor left’, ‘Our ideals do not fit in your ballot boxes, neither do our dead’ and ‘ I change my vote for the disappeared.’

The march concluded with a rally at the place where Yanqui Kothan was murdered, where his mother asked for a life sentence for the police officers responsible.

On the other hand, one of the parents of the 43 young people who disappeared from the Ayotzinapa school in September 2014 demanded that the videos from the security camera located in that same place be shown, as he said he distrusted the investigations carried out by the authorities. .

He also criticized the dismissal of public servants for this case since, he considered, it will be easier for them to evade their responsibilities instead of facing them.

The protests of the students of Ayotzinapa have increased towards the presidential elections of June 2, as they accuse President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of protecting soldiers involved in the disappearance of the 43 young people from the school in September 2014 and of not keep his promise to solve the case.

Last Thursday, after a week of the murder of Yanqui Kothan, the Secretary General of the Government, Ludwig Marcial Reynoso Núñez, and the Secretary of Public Security, Rolando Solano Rivera, presented their resignations. The attorney general, Sandra Luz Valdovinos Salmerón, was also dismissed.

To date, the police officer responsible for the murder of the normal student, identified as David N, remains missing, while the other two participants, Sigifredo N and Francisco N, remain in preventive detention while their judicial situation is determined.

