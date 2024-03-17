Furkarn Palali closes the last episode of the 27th season of You’ve Got Mail by bringing an Oscar to the best mother in the world

Maria de Filippi brings the actor from Fikret, protagonist of Terra Amara, to the You’ve Got Mail studio. He arrived holding an Oscar in his hands to give to his mother, the protagonist of the moving story of the latest edition of the television programme.

Roberta’s mother was awarded the prestigious award as “best mother in the world”. Her story is made up of hardships and sacrifices to raise her daughter in the best possible way despite her limited economic conditions. The daughter showed up at C’è Posta per te begging her mother to take a few moments for herself and rest a bit after such a tiring life. The actor gave the award to Roberta’s mother, asking her to grant her daughter’s wish and saying:

“For an actor the most important thing is the Oscar award but tonight’s heroine is you. You are the best mother, you deserve the Best Mother Oscar.”

Furkan Palali was very moved listening to the woman’s story and the gratitude felt by her daughter Roberta. Several times the cameras showed his shining eyes, filled with tears. But what was inside the figurine? Most likely a cheap gift.

His generosity led him to give the woman a trolley full of toys in order to give a smile to her many grandchildren. The moved woman expressed her humility by saying that the actor’s gesture was too generous for her.

Maria decided to close the 27th season of her successful program with this emotionally charged story to remind us that we must not take for granted the sacrifices that parents make for their children.

A mother’s love has no boundaries and is immune to fatigue. The best and greatest gift for a mother is to see her children grow up peacefully and make their dreams come true.

