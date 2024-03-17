You’ve Got Mail, the story of a mother called Jessica who hasn’t seen her daughters for 11 long years: the first is very angry with her

During the last episode of C’è Posta per te, Maria De Filippi told the story of a mother called Jessica, who has not had relationships with her first two daughters for 11 long years. After her separation they went to live with her father and little by little she never saw them again.

The presenter, in telling the story of this woman, said that she became pregnant when she was only 15 years old. She and her husband were very young. Shortly afterwards they discover that they are also expecting a second child, but it is after the birth of the second daughter that all the problems of her marriage come to light.

Her husband did everything except bring money into the house and she could not work. So words and other things begin to fly between them. In the end she decides to take her daughters and return to her mother. The latter initially welcomes them to her home, but shortly after tells her that she has to return with her husband. In that period she had met another man, who later became her second husband and obviously she refused.

For this reason the young couple separates, but on this occasion Jessica manages to obtain from the judge the possibility of seeing her two daughters three times a week. However, at first everything goes well, but little by little she also loses this opportunity. 11 long years have passed since she had relations with her two daughters. So Jessica decided to ask Maria De Filippi for help.

Jessica’s story at C’è Posta per te and the words of her daughter Corinne

The only one who can accept the invitation is the first daughter, since the other is still a minor. The girl immediately appears very angry towards her. He tells her that she had to do everything to be able to have them in her life, even if she had to denounce their dad.

Maria De Filippi tries to reason with her, making her understand that if Jessica didn’t turn to the authorities she only did it for their good. She didn’t want social workers in their lives. However, when speaking to her mother, the girl said:



The last memory I have of her is that she puts a jacket on us and tells us: ‘From today you go to live with your father.’ They don’t believe that she loves me, if that were the case she would have done the impossible, even reporting my father. It certainly wouldn’t have worked, but it would have been a gesture to make us understand that he cared about us. This meeting brings me the awareness that I am not a person like her. I ask you to avoid looking for me.

In the end Corinne chose to close the envelope, saying that she has never lacked maternal love, thanks to her grandmother and aunt.