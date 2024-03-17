A father with a child on his lap thought about this for a moment on the way to a large play park in the north of Eindhoven. What kind of place could this be? How busy? Of course there will be many other children. “If it weren’t for this news, I would never have thought about it.” Harmen (38 years old, last name known to NRC) says this with a smile.

“This” news: Fourteen children in and around Eindhoven have recently been infected with measles. Four children also died in the Netherlands in February and March from whooping cough. These are diseases that were almost eradicated by vaccinations, and now they are coming back. Because fewer and fewer parents are vaccinating their children.

Harmen quickly calmed down. On this gray Saturday afternoon, the large De Splinter play park is not too crowded. He had just had lunch at a picnic table where his partner Nourtje (36) and the couple’s friend Annemarie (41, both surnames also known to NRC) were also sitting. They came to Eindhoven from Leerdam (Utrecht). “There is simply no need for a measles outbreak like this,” Annemarie says. All three are from a generation for which vaccination against such diseases is obvious, and they also have their own children vaccinated. The conversation is momentarily interrupted by her eldest nine-year-old daughter. “I want to get all my vaccinations because I don’t want to get sick.”

The last major measles outbreak occurred in 2013-2014. But since last year, the virus has begun to rise in Europe. In addition to the flu-like feeling, after three to seven days red, rough spots appear throughout the body. No children have died from measles this year, the last time it was reported was last year when a girl died at the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen. In the Netherlands, whooping cough peaks every few years. The number of reports is now rising to around 300 per week, the RIVM said this week.

These are two of the twelve infectious diseases against which children are vaccinated in the Netherlands. To prevent outbreaks and protect vulnerable people, the vaccination rate must be at least 95 percent, according to the RIVM. Vaccination rates against measles and whooping cough are now below 90 percent.

Vaccination rates among children have been declining for years. “This is an international trend,” says Jeanne-Marie Haman, manager of the RIVM National Vaccination Programme. “There are a variety of factors behind this. Partly as a result of measures to combat coronavirus, we have seen an increase in distrust in government. People seek information on their own, may have doubts about whether vaccines provide long-term protection, and therefore view all vaccines differently.”

Historically, religious beliefs have often prevented children from being vaccinated, and outbreaks have primarily occurred in the Bible Belt. “It’s more common now, even among highly educated people there are people who don’t want to get vaccinated anymore.” The 2022 RIVM survey has already shown that parents of young children have more negative attitudes towards vaccination than 10 years ago.

Measles outbreak in Eindhoven: parents on alert. Mother and child at De Splinter play park. Luckily, it’s not busy, so there’s less chance of infection. Photo by Dieuvertier Bravenbourg

Teodora Petrou, 36, also sees this as she watches her son go out onto a rotating playground with a group of other children. “People have become more skeptical and question things that we know work. But maybe it’s also because they don’t know how vaccines work, and we need to explain that better.” Petrou was born in Greece, and when she was little, it was believed that you could be vaccinated against diseases such as measles and whooping cough. She is concerned about news of declining vaccination rates. “I think more effort should be made to make people understand the need for vaccination.” In addition, she also believes that the issue is a lack of trust in the sources from which the information comes. “People are more questioning of authorities and don’t always trust the advice given to them.”

A group of friends at a picnic table also indicates the role of the corona period. “I also thought that the corona vaccine came to market too quickly and little was known about the side effects yet,” says Harman. “With measles and whooping cough vaccines, you know what side effects occur, even in the long term. So I’m not really afraid of it. “Ultimately, I believe that if you vaccinate your children correctly, they are less likely to get sick.”

But what to do? BOinK, an interest group for parents involved in child care, this week advocated for offering daycare centers the option of turning away unvaccinated children in order to create a safe environment. According to Jeanne-Marie Hament from RIVM, this is not necessarily a solution. “But by asking parents if they vaccinate their children, you, as a daycare center, are setting standards, and that can help, too.”

Measles outbreak in Eindhoven: parents on alert. Mother Stephanie Welkers is concerned about the future of her second child on the way: “He is entering a world where there is a greater risk of these types of diseases.” Photo by Dieuvertier Bravenbourg

“I would really find it difficult to cope with this if there were a lot of children in kindergartens who were not vaccinated,” Annemarie says at the play park. But parents in Eindhoven are not happy with BOinK’s proposal. “People will resist something if they are forced to do it,” Nourtje says. Theodora Petrou also has mixed feelings about this. “I think it would be helpful for us to inform people. At the same time, I think people shouldn’t always assume that someone else has been vaccinated, that that’s enough. Because these people also help the virus mutate, right?”

The public library on Emmasingel Street in the center is very busy in the afternoon. In the café behind, Stephanie Welkers, 38, sits on a low stool next to her 18-month-old daughter, helping with the bills. She also survived a measles outbreak in her city. “On weekdays it’s quiet here, I didn’t expect such a bustle at all. But you can’t stay at home either.

She immediately had questions. What about her daughter in kindergarten? Are there children there who have not been vaccinated? “As a parent, you don’t know what else to do, you can’t always take time off.” She hopes the vaccination will help her daughter. But she’s pregnant and finds the news even more troubling for her second child. “He’s going into a world where there’s a greater risk of these types of diseases.”

Awareness of how serious these diseases can be has faded because an entire generation has barely had measles and whooping cough, she said. “Then it may soon happen that if you don’t vaccinate your children, you will have to suffer the consequences: oh, so this is a disease. Perhaps then people will start to think about it. But then again, they might already be too late.”

