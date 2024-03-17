Ostia, March 17, 2024 – Mission of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the security conditions and degradation of cities and their suburbs, chaired by the Honorable Alessandro Battilocchio (Forza Italia). So, the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, on the Roman coast of Ostia and in Infernetto. The commission will inspect the wooden kiosk of the village of Mex, owned by the municipality of Rome, which burned down a few days ago, just before the resumption of the tender.

Immediately after this, the Commission will travel to Infernetto to visit a villa on Via Braies, confiscated for crimes, occupied and then liberated and returned to the disposal of the municipality, which is about to begin the project “after us”. “The field work of the Commission on the Peripheries continues, which in recent months, thanks to its physical presence in various Italian cities, has contributed to confirming the concept that the state does not allow itself to be intimidated and does not want to take backward steps. from the point of view of security and legality, President Battilocchio explains to Adnkronos, on Tuesday, with a further external release of assets, symbolizing the state’s desire for revenge in the suburbs, we will reinforce this message.

