In a little-known corner of South America, nature displays one of its most fascinating spectacles: a waterfall that, instead of following its natural downward course, seems to rebel against gravity. This phenomenon, known as an inverted waterfall, has captured the imagination of travelers and scientists, who are amazed by the unusual visual effect.

The reason for this phenomenon lies in the unique meteorological conditions of the region. The spectacle not only challenges the common perception of gravity, but also offers a window into the dynamic interaction between natural elements.

YOU CAN SEE: The 4 countries in South America that have the largest water reserve on Earth

Where is the inverted waterfall?

The inverted waterfall is located in Chile, specifically in the Maule region, near San Clemente. The country, known for its diversity of landscapes and natural phenomena, is home to this wonder in one of its most picturesque regions. The geographical feature, also called Rainbow waterfall due to the flashes of light that often adorn it, is located on the Pehuenche International Route, a destination that attracts adventurers from all over the world.

It is important to point out that the Maule River is one of the most relevant in Chile, as it covers an area of ​​20,300 km² and has an average flow of 467 cubic meters per second (m³/sec).

The inverted Maule waterfall has a strange natural phenomenon that occurs in few parts of the world. Photo: Peakd

YOU CAN SEE: Discover which is the best country in South America to live and work: it is in the top 10 in the world

Why does water flow from bottom to top in inverted waterfall?

The unique effect of the inverted waterfall is due to a combination of geographical and meteorological factors. The strong winds that blow in the Maule region, especially intense at certain times of the year, collide with the descending flow of water, causing the water droplets to disperse and rise, creating the illusion of a waterfall. that flows upward. This phenomenon, although ephemeral, offers an impressive visual spectacle for those lucky enough to witness it.

The best time to visit the inverted Maule waterfall is during the windiest months, as the phenomenon becomes more noticeable with strong winds. This season is in autumn and September, between the months of May and September.

The inverted waterfall effect is usually seen between the months of May and September. Photo: Recognize Chile

YOU CAN SEE: The country with the most rain in the world is in South America: Bill Gates finances a project to combat dengue

How do you get to the inverted waterfall?

Reaching the inverted waterfall requires an adventurous spirit and the willingness to delve into the heart of Chilean nature. From Santiago, the capital of Chile, you can take a car trip to San Clemente, followed by a specific route towards the mountain range, through the International Pehuenche route. The route is full of breathtaking landscapes and offers several stops where travelers can admire the diversity of Chile’s natural environment.