In the vast and diverse canvas of landscapes that paint the American continent, from the dazzling beaches of Mexico to the imposing glaciers of Argentina, one country has managed to stand out as the most beautiful in South America and Latin America, but also as one of the top three in world level this 2024. This nation, famous for its efforts in conservation and responsible tourism, has been recognized in an international study for its incomparable beauty and geographic diversity.

This South American nation, with its rich offering of natural environments, from majestic mountains to lush tropical jungles, has been named the most beautiful country in the region and the third globally. This recognition is the result of a meticulous analysis carried out by a British portal in collaboration with Forbes, which evaluated aspects such as environmental conservation and the promotion of sustainable tourism.

What is the most beautiful South American country in Latin America and third in the world?

In the heart of Latin America, Colombia emerges as the supreme destination for lovers of nature and adventure. This honor highlights their commitment to environmental protection and the advancement of sustainable tourism. Seven key criteria influenced its prominent position: the presence of volcanoes, mountains, coral reefs, protected areas, coasts, rainforests and glaciers. With a score of 7.16 out of 10, the Colombian nation surpasses many of its Latin American neighbors and is only preceded by Indonesia and New Zealand on this prestigious list.

Travelers exploring Colombia encounter an amalgamation of landscapes ranging from the heights of the Andes mountain range to the immensity of the Amazon. These sites are a feast for the eyes, but also a product of the country’s effort to preserve its natural wealth for future generations. This focus on environmental care and the offer of responsible tourism experiences places Colombia in a prominent place on the world tourism map.

What are the 50 most beautiful countries in the world?

The list of the 50 most beautiful countries on the planet covers destinations from all continents, reflecting the diversity and natural wealth of the world. From Indonesia, ranked first for its impressive biodiversity, to Sweden in fiftieth place, each nation brings something unique to this global ranking. Among the highlights is New Zealand, with its dream landscapes that come in second place, followed closely by Colombia, the jewel of South America.

Other notable countries on the list are Tanzania, Mexico, Kenya, India and France, each recognized for their own natural and cultural charms. This thorough evaluation highlights not only the visual beauty of these places, but also their importance in conserving the environment and promoting sustainable tourism practices. Argentina, representing South America along with Colombia and other countries in the region, occupies twenty-second place, thereby reaffirming the beauty and diversity of Latin America on the world stage.

IndonesiaNew ZealandColombiaTanzaniaMexicoKenyaIndiaFrancePapua New GuineaComorosEcuadorUnited StatesVanuatuJapanSolomon IslandsItalyPhilippinesPeruAustraliaCosta RicaNorwayArgentinaGrenadaMalaysiaTongaIranSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesSaint Kitts and NevisChileChinaSamoaBoliviaNicaraguaEritreaJamaicaCape VerdeGreeceThailandV enezuelaEl SalvadorBurmaUgandaIcelandRussiaDominican RepublicSwitzerlandNorthern Mariana IslandsHaitiPanamaSweden.