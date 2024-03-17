This idea arises during the Beatles-style song “Friend of a Friend”: Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are the Lennon and McCartney of our time. But without any of them being cut off from life. They were able to continue to grow, explore, adventure, and when their day jobs at Radiohead fell by the wayside during the pandemic, pour their creativity into The Smile. It makes you wonder what Lennon could have done in creative tandem with McCartney. What if, what if… Stone Smile. Seen: 16/3 Afas Live, Amsterdam. Repeat: 17/8 Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuysen. Info: www.thesmileband.com I can already hear the skeptics sighing: difficult comparison, Van der Ploeg. This is true. Perhaps it was the melancholy nature of The Smile’s music that prompted similar thoughts on Saturday night at Afas Live in Amsterdam. Either way, it’s the same kind of genius and joy in being able to move completely freely within the rock idiom that these musicians have in common. In any case, the comparison with Radiohead is less difficult. Especially now that The Smile were involved in the big Afas Live, the feeling that it was a fun side project was gone. A large wall of light behind them, screens with live images of their grimaces and an audience of 6,000 people. They would probably prefer to see this band at Paradiso, where a lucky few might still be able to see them in 2022. Still, it was amazing how well “Smile” came out in that huge black box. This became a well-trained group that knew enough by looking at each other and performed even the smallest songs with panache. Even if the hard-hitting strobe climax in the expanding “Bending Hectic” doesn’t quite hit the mark, they get away with it. The only thing missing was the strings that can sometimes be heard on recordings – there’s still a lot to be desired. Also read “Songs Like Fever Dreams” by The Smile trio of Radiohead musicians Yorke and Greenwood.

Any dissonance

However, a lot happened during the instrumental musical chairs of York, Greenwood, Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner and guest musician Robert Stillman, who added a lot of color to the saxophone and clarinet. Greenwood played guitar with a bow, then again the harp and a little later, when he was already sitting at the effects panel, cello and bass guitar, and a little piano. Yorke started on acoustic guitar on the gently shuffling title track, “Wall of Eyes,” but also played bass, electric guitar, organ and beautiful piano—as on “You Know Me!” Encore. (York, when announcing this: “No, don’t”). In fact, only Skinner remained seated, although he also began pressing the mixing desk controls during the sultry “Waving A White Flag.”

The only dissonance occurs when York suddenly stops Reading the Room and starts barking at the emergency services. “Do your damn job,” he growls, pointing at someone who has apparently fallen to the ground in the middle of the room. These poor medics had barely finished trying to get someone else back on their feet, out of York’s line of sight, before they were pushing through the crowd again. Nothing human is also alien to the overprotective York. And perhaps that made “Read the Room” (which is in the title) even more poignant. Of course, the second half was their angriest and most intense song on Saturday.

“Forget everything you knew / as it all opens wide / like a newborn baby,” Yorke sang beautifully on “Pana-Vision” on piano. Comparisons with other artists and bands no longer matter. A smile is a new essence that we cannot ignore.

