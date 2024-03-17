A metropolis in China is home to a structure that defies conventionality: subway line 2, an engineering spectacle that literally cuts through a residential building. This peculiarity, which solves space problems, also became a tourist attraction, which shows the city’s ability to integrate public transportation into its urban fabric in an innovative way without disturbing the tranquility of the inhabitants.

This magnificent construction, which was implemented in 1998, reflects a futuristic vision of a solution to the difficulties faced by urban mobility constructions. The Liziba station is located between the 6th and 8th floors of a 19-story building. Even with the use of technology, it was possible to minimize the acoustic impact in the apartments, which led many tenants of the building to indicate that the traffic on the streets generates more noise than the train that passes by their residence.

What is the only city with a train that goes through a building?

Chongqing, a vast municipality with more than 30 million inhabitants, in southwest China, is home to this architectural marvel. The city, which is characterized by having a complex topography in the presence of mountains, opted for this creative solution to overcome urban challenges, with metro line 2 being a clear example of this innovation.

The merger between this residence building and a train station was the solution to the problem of expanding the transportation network in Chongqing. Photo: Leezsnow

Within this city, the buildings are usually used as homes, offices and, in the case of one in particular, as a train station. Photo: Tomorrow City

The decision to build the elevated train line, which crosses between the sixth and eighth floors of a 19-story building, arose from the need to optimize public transportation, without altering the city’s buildings and the local ecosystem. Chongqing faced the difficult task of expanding its transportation network in a mountainous area, finding the solution to the problem in the merger of a building and a train station.

In its section through the building at Liziba station, the line stands out for its innovation. In addition, technologies were implemented to reduce noise, this made the train produce only 60 decibels, comparable to the sound of a dishwasher, which guarantees the comfort of residents.

What is life like in Chongqing?

According to the Tomorrow City website, Chongqing is the largest city by population in the world, when measured at the municipal level. Currently the metropolis, of 82,400 km², is home to more than 30 million inhabitants. The place stands out for its huge residential buildings, which serve as homes, offices and even a train station.

At the municipal level, this is the city with the largest population in the world. Photo: Tomorrow City.

In addition to this particular train station, the city is characterized by other tourist places such as the Three Gorges Museum and the Chongqing Zoo. A little further from the city, we find the rock sculptures of Dazu and the Three Gorges of the Yangtze, a landscape that combines mountains covered with vegetation with the waters of the meandering Yangtze River.