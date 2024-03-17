In the global tourism panorama, a Latin American city managed to position itself prominently among the 10 most visited in the world. With its unique combination of crystalline beaches, cultural heritage and hospitality, this metropolis has captured the most visitors within the region. This place stands as a beacon of innovation and diversity, demonstrating the richness and unexplored potential of Latin America.

The market research and analysis company Euromonitor International positioned this Latin American city among the 10 destinations most chosen by travelers. Not only did it exceed expectations, but it also set new standards of excellence. However, the leader of the international ranking is very far from the region. Istanbul was the one that received the most tourists.

A Latin American city among the most visited in the world

Cancun, Mexico, established itself as the emblematic city of Latin America in the tourism field, emerging as an unrivaled destination that managed to position itself among the 10 most visited in the world, according to Euromonitor International. According to the media Clarín, the city, which is located on the northeast coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, registered 10.8 million tourists per year.

Its beautiful beaches are only part of the many experiences that Cancun offers. Photo: Kayak. The best months to visit Cancun are from December to April, in order to avoid the hurricane season. Photo: Oasis Hotels

However, although the international achievement is more than notable, the popularity of this destination is not surprising due to the different adventures it offers, which are a mix of natural beauty, exciting activities and world-class service. Media specialized in tourism highlight Cancun’s diversity in gastronomic culture and vibrant nightlife.

It should be noted that, for her part, the mayor, Ana Paty Peralta, indicated that, during 2023, Cancún had a growth of 7.9% with respect to the visitors registered in 2022. “The credit for this impressive number of passengers goes to in the collective effort, the quality and warmth of the service, the first-class infrastructure, the incomparable beauty of our beaches and the energetic promotion of tourism,” said the first municipal authority.

The 10 most visited cities in the world, according to Euromonitor International

Istanbul, TurkeyLondon, United KingdomDubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)Antalya, TurkeyParis, FranceHong Kong, ChinaBangkok, ThailandNew York, United StatesCancun, MexicoMecca, Saudi Arabia Istanbul was crowned the most visited city, according to the Euromonitor International ranking. Photo: La Sexta.

What activities can you do in Cancun?

In Cancun, in addition to enjoying its famous beaches, you can explore Mayan archaeological sites such as Tulum and Chichén Itzá, immerse yourself in the cenotes, visit the Underwater Museum of Art, enjoy the nightlife in Coco Bongo, do water activities such as snorkeling and diving in the Mesoamerican reef, and exploring natural reserves such as the Isla Contoy National Park.

The best months to visit Cancun are from December to April, during the dry season, when the weather is more pleasant, with less rain and warm temperatures, ideal for enjoying the beach and outdoor activities. Additionally, this period avoids the hurricane season, which runs from June to November, offering sunny days and an optimal travel experience.