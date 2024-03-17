George, the father of the three little brothers who died in the fire in Bologna on Friday night, cannot rest

It is an unspeakable pain that George Panaite Birta feels, Stefania’s ex-partner and father of the three children who, together with their mother, lost their lives in the fire that occurred in an apartment in Bologna last Friday night. Although the relationship between him and Stefania had ended, the relationship was excellent and the bond with the children was very strong. What the man in the morgue said.

Stefania Alexandra Nistor, a 32-year-old originally from Romania, and her three children Giorgia Alejandra, Mattia Stefano and Giulia Maria, two two-year-old twins and their 6-year-old sister. These are the names of the victims of the devastating tragedy that occurred in Bologna last night Friday.

The flames would have started, as declared by the authorities of the Emilian capital, from a stove that the woman had turned on during the night to heat the house. It would have caused a short circuit in the electrical system and the related flames, which left all of them no escape.

Suffering more than anyone from a pain that is heartbreaking, inconsolable, indescribable, is George Panaite Birta, Stefania’s ex-partner and father of the three little ones who lost their lives in the Bologna fire. He wasn’t at home that night since he no longer lived there, but his relationship with her ex and above all with her children were more than excellent. They were the apple of his eye and when he arrived on site and discovered what had happened, he fell ill and was taken to hospital.

Now he doesn’t leave the cemetery morgue where his family is for a moment. She apologizes to the journalists because she can’t talk to them. Just a short statement: “Stefania and I had to raise them together… We had to raise them together.”

The closeness to the father of the children who died in the Bologna fire

It’s not just the young dad. With him many relatives, but also friends and colleagues. The latter also arrived from Milan and Tivoli. The manager of the Bolognese office of the company where he works, as it turned out, opened the doors of his home to host him and not to leave him alone in these heartbreaking days.

Proximity also from the municipal administration. Mayor Lepore has in fact announced that he will take care of all the costs of the funeral and any other necessary support. Bologna had become the home of Stefania and her children, so much so that their bodies will be buried in the Emilian capital at the end of the funeral which will take place in the next few days in the Orthodox church of San Luca Evangelista.