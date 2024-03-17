Saalbach, March 17, 2024 – Federica Brignone wins the Saalbach giant slalom in the World Cup final with an incredible second run. The Italian finished with a total time of 2:20.05, ahead of New Zealand’s Alice Robinson, +1.36, second, and Norway’s Thea Louise Stjernesund, +1.67. Lara Gut-Behrami finishes in tenth position and arithmetically wins the overall Cup, replacing Mikaela Shiffrin in the honor roll. Brignone’s 27th career victory came when he won the final giant slalom of the season.

“During the second swim, I almost couldn’t keep warm in the heat, I felt sick. I got down to business and tried to make the first part as good as possible, just like the first one. Then maybe I pushed too hard, I was too far back, I slipped and thought, “The race is over.” Further down I entered the door and again thought it was all over. But instead I came down and saw myself in my head… it was really beautiful,” Brignone said after the success.

“Lara (ed. Gut-Behrami) is a great champion and I respect her very much. She had a wonderful season, we have been skating together for many years, but she started winning before me. This season I managed to beat her several times, but I congratulate her because she is really very strong,” added the Italian champion.

Brignone risked leaving the stage twice, both in the first and in the second run, touching the ground, but thanks to tenacity, technique and skill, she was very fast and closed the lead of the last giant of the season with victory number 27 of her career. , sixth of the season, with a personal best and 68th podium finish, just one less than the legendary Gustavo Theni.

Lara Gut-Behrami had the race under control, finishing in tenth place, which was enough for her to win both the Giant’s Cup and the Overall Cup, but Brignone’s season finale was truly stellar. Sets up for Martha Bassino in the second run with a somersault and landing on her feet. However, the Piedmontese crossed the finish line on her own skis. Brignone finishes in second place in the giant slalom rankings with 750 points, just 21 less than the Ticino rider. Bassino is in ninth place with 259 points. Overall, Brignone is still second with 1,472 points, 208 behind Gut-Behrami, with two races left in the season. Now begins the week of speed, during which Brignon, in this state, will be able to obtain further satisfaction.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo fisi.org