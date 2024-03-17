2024, among the many interesting releases that are planned, will also see the welcome return of one of the most beloved characters in literature, who will land directly on our screens soon this year: The Count of Monte Cristo, produced by Mediawan with Palomar in Italy and DEMD Productions in France, and in association with Entourage Ventures. Italy will also feature heavily in this Franco-Italian production, with Rai as the corresponding broadcaster, while for France it will be broadcast by France Tèlèvisions.

On the set of The Count of Monte Cristo with Sam Caflin (Photo by Jean-Claude Lother).

The Count of Monte Cristo: a great European cast

The series, in 8 episodes, directed by Billie August, Danish director of Pelle – the Conqueror and career winner of two Palme d’Or at Cannes, does not yet have a definitive release date, but it is certain that in 2024 it will be one of the television products that will attract the attention of the general international and Italian public.

The cast will be led by one of the most popular and talented actors of recent years, Sam Caflin, in the parts of Edmond Dantes/Count of Monte Cristo, an English actor who has become famous in some of the most important films and television series of recent years, from the characters romantic with strong dramatic overtones in films such as Me Before You, Write to Me Again and Stay with Me, leading to participation in various genre cults of the new generations, such as in the Hunger Games saga or in television productions such as Enola Holmes, but above all he became famous in the part of the cynical and cruel Oswald Mosley, the last great villain of the sixth season of Peaky Blinders, masterfully played by the recent Oscar winner, Cillian Murphy.

Sam Caflin with Ana Girardot on the set of The Count of Monte Cristo (Movieplayer.it).

However, alongside him there will be other great actors, one above all, the Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, in the parts of Abbot Faria, who promises to give us another great interpretation after the already many already given in the past in films like The House of the Spirits , Lolita, The Von Bullow Mystery, Damage and many others in his very long and very rich career made up of awards and recognitions of all kinds at an acting level.

Alongside these two very accomplished English actors, there will also be the French actress and director Ana Girardot in the role of Mercedes, Harry Taurasi in the role of Fernand Mondego, the Danish actor Mikkel Boe Følsgaard in the role of Gérard de Villefort, Blake Ritson in the role by Danglars and Karla-Simone Spence in the role of Haydée.

Lots of Italy in the world of Edmond Dantes

However, we will also find a lot of Italy in this television production, in fact not only is our country present as a location together with France and Malta and which will be part of the controversial world of Edmond Dantes, alias Count of Monte Cristo, but much loved actors will appear in secondary roles in the beautiful country as Lino Guanciale, in the role of Vampa, a local actor well known for his collaboration in many successful Rai productions such as Inspector Ricciardi, L’allieva, La porta rossa and many others, in addition to his latest role in Un’estate ago, this time in a Sky series.

In addition to the famous Neapolitan actor, we will find another great local actor such as Michele Riondino, in the role of Jacopo, also a very successful actor from Taranto, famous for his performances in local productions such as The Young Montalbano, The Lions of Sicily and director and actor in the very recent denunciation film Palazzina F, as well as notable roles in films such as Dieci Inverni and The Fabulous Young Man.

Sam Caflin with Lino Guanciale, Gabriella Pession, Michele Riondino – The Italian cast of The Count of Montecristo (tg24.sky..it).

Another Italian-American actress who will collaborate in the Count of Monte Cristo will be Gabriella Pession, in the role of Hermine, also very active in the Rai world, in series such as the aforementioned Red Door, Capri and Orgoglio and various other television and film productions, not only at the national level, but also at the international level.

Finally we will also find new discoveries of Italian cinema, such as the young Italian-French actor. Nicolas Maupas, in the role of Albert, recently come to prominence for his role in the Rai fiction The Professor, in the Sky series I hate Christmas and above all for his role in the very successful Rai and Netflix series, Mare Fuori, in addition to his very recent participation in the film La bella estate, based on the famous short novel by Cesare Pavese and which saw, among other things, the acting debut of the very young Deva Cassel, daughter of our Monica Bellucci and the great French actor Vincent Cassel.

The original plot and what to expect

The plot is very well known and famous, and has traveled from the nineteenth century until today, experiencing various successful television and cinematographic revivals which have also consecrated our great local actors such as Andrea Giordana to the general Italian public, or international actors who chose the role of Edmond Dantes/Count of Monte Cristo to consecrate their careers, such as Richard Chamberlain, Jim Caviezel, Gérard Depardieu and several others.

This is because the plot, created by the masterful pen of Alexandre Dumas senior, went well beyond its pages in which it was created and shaped, encroaching on the new expressive means that progress has given us, being the character of the Count of Monte Cristo, one of the romantic heroes who came out of books, most loved ever by the modern public too.

The story is set in Marseille in the post-Napoleonic era, and will see the unfortunate events of the young and naive sailor, Edmond Dantes, unjustly end up in the nets of a conspiracy that will see him incarcerated in the Castle of If in France for 18 years.

Between anger and despair at having lost his ancient world, made up of love for his beloved Mercedes and for his elderly father, and who will find, thanks to the help of Abbot Faria, the way to get rich thanks to a great treasure , after having daringly escaped from prison on the island of Monte Cristo, Dantes will change his identity and return to Marseille to take revenge and take back what was stolen from him years before, with everything that revenge brings with it.

In short, we can expect a lot from this new television adaptation. The ingredients are there, so all that remains is to set sail again with Edmond Dantes, towards what will certainly be, another new and legendary timeless adventure, between hope and revenge, on the thin and decisive line that fleetingly divides good and evil .