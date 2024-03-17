As a result of the absence of precipitation and the lack of cloud cover, the increase in heat throughout the South American territory increased. Jairo Guerrero, in charge of water resource management at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), attributed the heat wave to the El Niño phenomenon, which is distinguished by an increase in temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

What is the city in South America where a thermal sensation of 60.1 °C was reached?

During Saturday, March 9, the beaches of one of the most populated cities in America have experienced a massive influx of people and umbrellas, with many people seeking relief in the sea during the warmest day historically recorded in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Specifically on the beaches of Guarativa, bathers faced a yellow alert.

The beaches of Guaratiba predict more days of intense heat. Photo: Kayak

According to specialists, Guaratiba has specific geographical characteristics that make it more susceptible to experiencing high temperatures, humidity and warm winds, as was observed last Saturday morning, at 10:20 a.m., when the meteorological service of the western zone recorded a new record in the thermal sensation, which rose to 60.1 degrees Celsius.

The Rio de Janeiro Warning System predicts more days of intense heat for the near future, with maximum temperatures ranging between 42 and 50 degrees Celsius. In addition, it has issued a series of recommendations to deal with these weather conditions and has listed some of the most recommended beaches to visit during this period, including Barra de Guaratiba, Prainha, Barra da Tijuca, Ipanema and Copacabana, among others.

The countries with the greatest thermal sensation

Colombia: An emergency has been declared due to deteriorating air quality, and international assistance is being requested. The El Niño phenomenon is anticipated to continue at least until April. In fact, there is a 60% chance that this climate event will extend until the period between the months of April and June 2024.

Chile: during the month of January, the city of Santiago had the third warmest day recorded in the capital in more than 100 years, with a maximum of 37.3 °C, according to statistics from the Meteorological Directorate of Chile ( DMC).

Argentina: In the months of January and February, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that 80 meteorological stations reported a heat wave. He highlighted that the town of San Martín, located in the province of Mendoza, experienced extreme temperatures for 12 consecutive days.

Ecuador: On March 16, 2024, Guayaquil was hit by intense heat, and marked the highest temperature recorded so far this year, as confirmed by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inamhi).

Climate crisis

Climate change is a problem that affects the quality of human life and can even be fatal due to changes in the atmosphere. The continuation of the El Niño phenomenon, in combination with rising sea levels, the continued decline in sea ice, the more than 20,000 tons of bombs dropped on Gaza at the start of the war, and continued oil extraction, which have also reached record levels, leading to predictions that a climate catastrophe will occur this year.

Therefore, in Latin America, in 2024, approaches are sought that include confronting climate crises with a combination of ideas that encompass technological innovations, financing, youth empowerment and participation in global policies.

Thus, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) made an urgent call to change historical trends through the implementation of renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and resilience in young people, in order to highlight the importance of If large corporations adopt these commitments, there may be results that benefit the environment.