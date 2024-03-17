Manuel Guerrero Aviña is a Mexican citizen who was arrested by the Qatar Police on February 4. The arrest was a ruse by the Qatari authorities who, using a false profile on the Grindr dating application, tricked Guerrero Aviña into imprisoning him. The Mexican remains imprisoned in the Arab country for more than 40 days, in a trial characterized by its darkness and secrecy. The defense requested release on bail, but on Thursday the 14th the control judge denied the request without justifying his harsh decision.

Who is Manuel Guerrero Aviña, the Mexican imprisoned in Qatar?

Manuel Guerrero Aviña, a Mexican-British citizen who has been working in Qatar for seven years, specifically at the airline company Qatar Airways, was contacted on February 4 by a fake profile on Grindr, a dating application for gay men created by the Police. This profile was intended to invite him to an alleged private meeting with other members of the LGBT community in Doha. Upon arriving at the meeting, Guerrero was intercepted by Qatari troops, who ‘planted’ drugs on him – as a way to justify his detention – and arrested him.

The family reports that, during the first 20 days of imprisonment, they did not have access to a lawyer or a translator. Even now he is not allowed to receive visits from friends or family, nor to write or read books. Furthermore, Enrique Guerrero, his brother and his lawyer, stated that Manuel has been subjected to interrogations and torture.

Likewise, the family reports that they only have antiretrovirals left for about 10 days – Guerrero Aviña is HIV positive – and affirms that “his life is at risk”, since these medications are not provided by the authorities nor are they available in Qatar.

What does Qatar accuse Manuel Guerrero Aviña of?

In Qatar, homosexuality is a crime. According to the country’s penal code, seducing another man is punishable by three years in prison, having sexual relations between people of the same sex with seven years, and sodomy with up to 10 years. However, the process against Manuel Guerrero Aviña is governed by secrecy. The Mexican citizen does not know exactly what he is accused of or the start date of his trial. Furthermore, prosecutors have not explained the reasons why they are keeping him in preventive detention. Protected by Qatari laws, they hide this information confidentially.

The little that is known about the case internationally has been thanks to the Manuel Guerrero Committee, a group that brings together family members and groups under the slogans “being gay is not a crime” and “Qatar must free Manuel.” This committee has held a protest in front of the United Kingdom Embassy in Mexico and has held multiple meetings with the authorities of both countries.

How is the case of Manuel Guerrero Aviña going?

Given the ruling against bail, it was learned that Manuel Guerrero Aviña’s lawyer plans to appeal the court decision. This will take place on Sunday, March 17 and it is expected that on Monday the 18th the judge will issue a new resolution.

“The only acceptable response for us, for the family, for the LGBT community, for the people of Mexico and the United Kingdom is for Manuel to be repatriated, it is the only thing that will guarantee his life and dignity,” said Enrique Guerrero, his brother and human rights lawyer.