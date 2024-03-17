loading…

The breakaway region of Georgia chose to join Russia. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – South Ossetia, a region that broke away from Georgia and calls itself an independent country, has discussed becoming part of Russia with Moscow officials.

Russia recognized South Ossetia and another breakaway region, Abkhazia, as independent states in 2008 after Russian forces successfully thwarted Georgia’s attempt to retake South Ossetia in a five-day war in 2008. Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria also recognized the state. -the country is an independent country.

But Western countries accuse Russia of effectively annexing Abkhazia and South Ossetia, a fifth of Georgia’s territory, and Tbilisi wants both regions back.

“We discussed all these issues in close coordination with Russia, taking into account our bilateral relations and agreements,” said Alan Alborov, speaker of South Ossetia’s parliament, when answering a question about the possibility of holding a referendum on whether to become part of Russia.

“When we reach this idea together with the Russian Federation (about joining the Russian Federation), we will make it a reality,” RIA quoted Alborov as saying.

The leader of Russia-backed South Ossetia, Alan Gagloev, last year expressed hope that the region could be officially incorporated into Russia.

South Ossetia broke away from Georgian rule in a 1991-92 war that killed several thousand people, and maintains close ties with the neighboring Russian region of North Ossetia.

The majority of South Ossetians are ethnically distinct from Georgians, and speak their own language, which is related to Farsi.

Almost the entire population has received Russian passports. They use the Russian ruble as currency and the economy is dependent on Russia.

