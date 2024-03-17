“Another unpaid job simulator,” we thought when we saw the first trailer for Taxi Life The City Driving Simulator. The same video shows that players can drive an electric car and take it to a charging station to charge it. Nice detail, we thought, but is there more to this taxi simulator?

You start the game by inspecting the training course. What immediately catches your eye is the number of actions you have to take. From turning on the turn signals and headlights to power windows and cruise control, you’ll have to do everything yourself. Oddly enough, the only thing we’re missing is a taximeter. The game goes much further than just driving.

We’re playing a game with a controller and notice that the input isn’t being processed properly. When you press the steering wheel to the left, the driver first begins to turn quietly, but at a certain moment the man decides to take control and then the steering wheel goes to its maximum deviation. This makes turning at some speed quite challenging. Small adjustments are impossible, and before you know it, you’re crossing the road like a drunk Uber driver.

You can expect more from this publisher

Okay, the steering feel isn’t great, but what do you want from a game developer making a professional simulator? Well, something, because the publisher (not the developer) is Nacon, the company that produced the WRC games between 2013 and 2022. You can assume that they know how the physics of the car works. Perhaps the intention is to make the steering feel very arcade-like, but it makes simple controls difficult.

The taxi simulator environment is well designed.

After completing practical tasks, you will be able to start working in the city. Taxi Life The City Driving Simulator takes place in Barcelona. You’ll explore the Catalan metropolis and discover landmarks such as the Columbus statue or Plaza Catalunya. You can find and mark these types of monuments on the map. Seeing these attractions is a fun side quest that Barcelona’s city marketing department will be very happy with.

Additionally, the Barcelona cityscape also looks pretty good in the game. During the day the road is busy, with pedestrians regularly crossing the road at the zebra crossing, but in the evening it is a little quieter. During rush hour, you will notice the Spanish temperament of the NPCs. What is still missing are cyclists and scooter riders. On every corner of the road you will find shared bikes and parked Vespas, which is also the case in the real world, but you will never meet anyone on a two-wheeler.

This is how taxi simulator works

In addition to monuments, gas stations and garages, you can find potential customers on the map. Click on such a customer to accept their trip. You then drive to the agreed location where the blue square is highlighted. You then take the customer to their destination where there is an orange parking box. So much for your typical taxi ride.

During the trip, the passenger can ask questions about the city, the weather, order to open the windows or turn off the radio. You can easily control these functions via the context menu while driving. The game slows down when you enter this menu to give you enough time to find the radio tab and turn the music down a notch.

When you have a client in the car, you better watch your step. There is an orange bar on the screen which indicates the customer’s patience. If you violate traffic rules, the bar decreases. The more patience you have, the more tips you will receive. You understand that strictly following the rules of the road in the game is not very fun, but if you have the patience for it, you will be rewarded for it.

One of the problems of Taxi Life

The point of irritation we experience when delivering to the customer. His drop-off area is on the sidewalk. No problem, we’ll just put it there. After the customer pays and leaves, you want to get back on the road, but then a traffic jam gets in the way. Okay, then we wait for a while, but a policeman is driving among this stream of cars.

The Guardia Civil can also indeed issue fines. For every three seconds we are on the sidewalk, we receive a fine of 50 euros. Since the traffic jams continue and we prefer not to damage the paintwork, we politely wait, but it costs 500 euros. More than the money we earned on our previous taxi ride.

Another problem in the taxi game

Unfortunately, in a busy city, things often go wrong. You’re waiting politely at a red light and a possessed Spaniard falls behind you. You’ll be scared out of your mind because the collision animation makes it look like there’s an earthquake in Barcelona and you’re the epicenter of it. Ten minutes into the game the situation repeats itself. And then again. This leads to the fact that the patience of the gamer and the virtual client quickly deteriorates. If you just carefully delivered Juan to his destination, you will have to spend the money you earned from the trip on maintenance.

Due to such problems and the need to service the machine every time, you are unlikely to make any progress. We’ve been playing this game for a few nights and are now playing for about five or six hours. We haven’t yet gained enough experience to reach the level where we can open a taxi company. Some YouTube streamers’ videos tell us that running a business in the game is not that difficult. You hire a driver, buy an additional car, and your employee gets to work.

This is one of the game’s biggest pain points. The taxi simulator is detailed, but in the wrong places. It’s nice that the city is recreated exactly the same, but the creators should have spent more time exploring all the side effects of having a taxi company.

Plus, there aren’t many gamers who would want to fire up their gaming console after a long day of work or school, only to find themselves stuck in traffic with a grumpy customer in the backseat. No, the player would prefer to play virtual football, play war or drive a car in a place where pedestrians do not cross the road.

Where can someone use a taxi simulator?

So, is Taxi Life: The Driving Simulator more than just an unpaid job simulator? No, this can be good training for aspiring taxi drivers or other people who want to get a taste of the profession. We can also imagine this could work for courses or other educational moments where the player is given a virtual reality headset and placed behind the wheel.

We can also imagine that you, as a resident or lover of the city of Barcelona, ​​will have a great time. Developer Simteract has previously made similar simulations for the professions of gardener, cook and train driver. As for the content of the game, we would advise the creators of the proverb: a shoemaker holds on to the last.