Suzanne Schulting stands in the middle of the skating rink with her head down as a race takes place around her in which she wanted to be the first to cross the finish line. But it is American Kristen Santos-Griswold who becomes the 1000m short track speed skating world champion, and Schulting leaves the ice in tears and tears.

With defeat in the final, Schulting’s secret aspirations for a medal, perhaps even a gold, at the World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships in Ahoy this weekend came to an end. Shortly after the 1000m race, she was informed that she would not be competing in the relays that were still on the program. She was on her way to the hospital to have an X-ray of her right ankle, which showed the joint was broken.

The World Championships in his home country turned out to be a big disappointment for Schulting. On the ice laid for the occasion, Schulting wanted to show that she still matters on a global level. And while reaching the World Cup final in just her third weekend of competition since her return in February certainly hinted at that, Schulting felt she hadn’t been able to deliver what she wanted.

The tournament was already different from what Dutch short track fans have become accustomed to in recent years. Anyone who came to Rotterdam this weekend did not see Schulting’s face in one of the many advertisements around Ahoy, but the face of Xandra Welsebuhr.

After many years as the leader of Dutch short track speed skating, 26-year-old Schulting was joined last season by Welzeboer (22) as well as Selma Poutsma (24). Welzeboer became world champion in the 500m and 1000m in 2023 (she beat Schulting in both distances) and has been virtually unstoppable this season in the shortest distance. Poutsma, 24, followed Welzeboer to win the 500m World Cup twice.

Schulting, who won gold in the 1,500 meters at the previous world championships, spent much of the summer at home overworked with the Pfeiffer-type CMV virus in her blood. “I had no energy in my body and I didn’t recover fast enough. It was just no fun,” she said late last year.

Under the strict supervision of trainers, Schulting carefully restored her physical shape. “It was very unpleasant. I kept asking if I could train more, but they kept me in my place.” Only in December was she allowed to return to the ice and train every day. The January European Championships in Gdansk (Poland) took place too early. In February, she took part in her first competition at the World Championships in Dresden after an eleven-month absence.

No longer prey

After such a long absence, it is logical that the relationship could change. But according to Schulting, who fully joined the Dutch short track team in mid-January, this is not the case. “I don’t feel like I have a different role now. He feels equal.”

Her teammates also don’t think much has changed. “It’s not like she’s been away for many years, right,” says Poutsma ahead of the World Cup. “You can quickly regain the intimacy we had.” Nothing has changed for Welzeboer, she said. The fact that she is now on tournament posters instead of Schulting took some getting used to, but otherwise she doesn’t think about it. “I really like it. And it’s nice to train together again because we’ve always made each other better.”

However, according to national team coach Niels Kerstholt, there was indeed a difference: instead of being the hunted, Schulting was now the hunter. “It’s nice for Suzanne to be a little bit more of an outsider.” Schulting agreed with this observation. She can only admire the high level of her teammates. “These girls go really fast, it’s fun to chase them.”

“It gave her a freedom that she hadn’t known in a long time,” Schulting says. “In recent years, I always needed to win because I really wanted to win and I knew I could do it. Now I’m free and open about it, and I won’t be disappointed if it doesn’t work.”

Susanne Schulting is in tears after she had to retire with a broken ankle in the 1000m final. Photo: Koen van Wiel/ANP

Schulting was cautious last week when asked about her expectations for this World Cup. “There are a lot of people around me who tell me: you should be happy where you are now. Six months ago there was a question whether I would be able to participate here, but now I participate in all distances.”

But Schulting would not be Schulting if she had not dreamed of the Ahoy applause. She achieved success at the World Championships in Germany, winning gold (relay), silver (1000 meters) and bronze (1500 meters). On the eve of the World Cup, she says she is craving the “high” of victory. “I know exactly what this feeling is – this euphoria from winning medals. This is the best there is.”

Faster than an Olympic year

That’s the way Schulting is: she has little patience and prefers to give it her all in every race and every practice. Training has also gone exceptionally well in recent weeks, she said last week. “In terms of speed, I was probably better than in the 2022 Olympic season.”

The fact that the World Championships will be held in the Netherlands certainly played a role in her expectations. From the previous world title fight in Ahoy in 2017, Schulting remembers well how Schinki Knegt won the 500m and the Dutch took gold in the relay. “A full stadium just makes me want to race even more. I hope I can surprise everyone like a jack-in-the-box.”

Schulting starts on Friday with a flawless day full of qualifying. Disappointment sets in on Saturday: she falls to her opponent in the 1500m semi-final. In the 500m semi-final she is disqualified for improperly pushing her opponent. “It’s stupid and annoying,” he told NOS on Saturday. She calls it a “crappy day.”

So on Sunday comes the 1000m race, the distance in which she is an Olympic champion. When she is announced for the finals, Ahoy’s applause is so loud that Schulting can’t help but smile. Bib number 1 shines on her helmet and she claps her hands to thank the spectators.

In the race, she spends a long time in a strategically smart second place until she wants to overtake at the penultimate corner. Belgian Hanne Desmet puts out her arm to stop this, Schulting slides down and takes her two opponents with her. Ahoy is quiet for a few minutes – for the first time the room is constantly filled with droning beats. Then the jury turns out to be inexorable: Desmet is disqualified and the race must be re-run. But after a few laps, Schulting quits the race, his face contorted in pain.

Three medals

This illustrates the course of the current Dutch Short Track World Championships. Although the tournament is a commercial success (10,000 spectators on Saturday and Sunday), it is a sporting disappointment. While the Netherlands won eight medals last year (including five golds), this weekend’s harvest (one gold and two silvers) seems a little thin. Although the Dutch women’s team, led by Welzeboer and Poutsma, pleases the audience with a victory in the relay.

Dutch women win world title in 3000m relay. Photo: Koen van Wiel/ANP

National team coach Kerstholt attributes the lack of success to several factors. “Last year all the dominoes fell in one direction, now in the other. They wanted too much, there was a lot of pressure on our group.” Figure skater Beelzebur calls it “sour” that she did not reach her level at all distances. “I was just really good. But I’m proud that we still become world champions.”

Schulting’s smile is hard to find, although her teammates honored her with a plaque on the podium at the medal ceremony. “It just sucks to finish the tournament with a broken ankle.” However, as rehab approaches, she sees a bright spot for herself. “I ran three very good 1000m today, which gives me a lot of confidence for next year. I was also in a good flow, I need to continue that. I’ve just been keeping things in perspective all year, so I’ll keep it that way.” She takes crutches and limps, her leg is in a cast.

Share Write to the editor